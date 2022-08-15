ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Affidavit details events that led to shooting of mom, 2-year-old last week

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZTi0_0hI2RYmM00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, Midland Police arrested 29-year-old Isabel Losoya and 21-year-old Caleb Rodriguez in connection with a shooting that sent one woman and her toddler to the hospital. Both suspects are now facing four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the incident.

On August 11, MPD officers responded to Midland Memorial Hospital after a woman and her 2-year-old daughter arrived in the ER with gunshot wounds. According to the affidavit, the mother was shot in the forearm and the baby girl was shot in the face and chest. Both patients were treated and released from the hospital on August 12.

At the hospital, officers spoke with the victim who said she was parked at America’s Best Valu Inn when Losoya parked next to her, exited her vehicle, and began banging on her window. The woman said she drove away and was followed by Losoya and an unknown passenger. The woman said Losoya followed her for quite awhile and that during the pursuit, she heard several gunshots. She said she eventually lost sight of Losoya- she then drove to a gas station where she noticed her daughter was bleeding.

MPD then requested an arrest warrant for Losoya, who was arrested the next day.

Then, on August 12, Rodriguez reportedly visited the police department where he wanted to “turn himself in”. Rodriguez said he was riding in the vehicle with Losoya when she began following a van. He said Losoya told him she “had a problem” with someone in the van and that is why she was following the van. Rodriguez then confessed to firing the gun because he thought the person inside, who he did not know, was “out to get” him.

Rodriguez was then arrested and booked into the Midland County Detention Center, along with Losoya, where they remained as of Monday afternoon. Each is being held on a combined $2-million bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested after passing out at the wheel, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and passed out in an intersection earlier this week. David Shorter, 44, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapons, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Violation of a Protective Order.  […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged in connection with stolen truck

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was caught driving a stolen truck last weekend. Charlie Ruiz, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, and Evading Arrest on Foot. He has also been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer by […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man sentenced to 60 years in 2020 murder case

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man has been found guilty of Murder in connection with a 2020 shooting and stabbing that left one dead. 53-year-old Samuel Sanchez Moreno was sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday. He was also fined $5,000.  Moreno will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 30 years […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 seriously injured in crash, Odessan charged with drunk driving

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that seriously injured two people. Bianca Marie Machuca, 29, has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Injury.  According to court documents, around 1:24 a.m. […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating vehicle burglary

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of breaking into a vehicle.  According to Crime Stoppers, on August 10, the man pictured below broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet. He then used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases at CVS […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Ector County woman calls 911, ends up in jail

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County woman who told an Ector County Sheriff’s deputy she’d been assaulted was arrested Tuesday after investigators said she was the one who committed a crime. Tammara McClinton, 51, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to court records, around 12:30 p.m. on August 16, […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man hits son-in-law in head with shovel, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said he assaulted a family member. Perfecto Mendoza, 57, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on August 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Gulf Avenue to investigate a […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Midland Police#Aggravated Assault#Mpd#Midland Memorial Hospital#Best Valu Inn
ABC Big 2 News

Woman charged after breaking into home, attacking victim

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman was arrested late last week on a warrant after police said she broke into a home and attacked a victim last month. Erika Lopez, 19, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony. According to court documents, on July 14, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 charged after brawl with MPD

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men have been arrested in connection with a disturbance involving several officers from the Midland Police Department. Damion Hill, 27, and Dwayne Black, 20, have been charged with Interfering with Public Duties, Resisting Arrest, and Assault of a Peace Officer. According to an affidavit, on August 14, multiple officers were dispatched […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested after crashing into mobile home

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into multiple objects, including a trailer home, last weekend. Toby Porter, 45, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. According to an affidavit, on August 13, officers with […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Pedestrian dies days after crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead days after getting hit by a truck’s side mirror around 9:57 pm on August 15th, on FM 307. Texas DPS says that 48-year-old Gina Marie Daugherty was walking east in the middle of the road causing a Dodge Ram’s side mirror to slam into Daugherty. Deputies say […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

3 children in critical condition following Monday night crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department said three children are in critical condition following a car crash Monday night. The children, who have not been identified by police, remained in a Lubbock hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.  The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on August 15 at the intersection of W University and West […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

DPS warns public following another Odessa pedestrian death

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Samantha Ravago is an Employee at Garely’s Mexican Restaurant, not far from where Odessa Police say a 24-year-old Louisiana man was killed trying to cross Highway 191 on foot. She says based on what she’s seen in Odessa, the death is tragic but not surprising. “You see people that don’t pay […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating counterfeit bills

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of using counterfeit money. According to a Facebook post, on August 15, the man pictured below use a counterfeit $100 bill, along with two legal bills to pay for a purchase at El Rancho Boots. The […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Community plans car wash for fire victims

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office opened two accounts for the family of Misty Perkins Williams after the family lost their 11-year-old daughter, Azaria, and their home and all their belongings in a mobile home fire last weekend. Now the community is also stepping in to help the family by hosting […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged after crashing into ex’s car

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he crashed into his ex’s vehicle, repeatedly, last weekend. Victor Martinez, 35, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on August 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigate more than $4,000 Boot Barn theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize these two women? Midland Police Department says that the women seen in this photo were caught on camera stealing more than $4,000 in boots and shoes from separate Boot Barn locations. Officers say the pair walked into the Boot Barn located at 812 W. I-20 in Midland and […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a man killed in a weekend crash as 24-year-old Tristin John Dugas, of Louisiana.  The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. on August 13 in the 8200 block of Highway 191. Investigators said the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling west and struck Dugas as he […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy