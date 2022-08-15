Across Narragansett Bay in the little town of Warren, there’s a unique creative nucleus. This intriguing ambience within this relatively small place has sparked a lot of interesting things. There’s a great restaurant community with establishments like The Square Peg, Amaral’s Fish & Chips, The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar and Chomp Kitchen & Drinks serving up culinary delights. In Your Ear Records is a prime spot to pick up vinyl & CDs, there’s 75orLess Records being the premiere record label in Rhode Island working with a wide variety of bands & musicians and there’s the Galactic Theatre having live music grace their stage on a regular basis. There are numerous consignment shops and art galleries as well with The Collaborative being a great example of the latter along with being an arts nonprofit. In celebration of this town’s artistic vibe, the sixth annual Warren Folks Festival will be bringing people from all over The Ocean State and beyond to 30 Cutler Street on Aug. 20.

WARREN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO