rimonthly.com

Sample Great Food and Drink at Tonight’s Lorraine Mills Mill Crawl

Tonight is the night to sample from a bunch of food and drink businesses that call Pawtucket’s Lorraine Mills home (Hi, neighbors! We live here too!). The building is headquarters to nearly a dozen startups that serve everything from fried chicken sandwiches, cupcakes and Jamaican patties to rugelah, craft beer and whiskey. And tonight for $30, you can show up from 5 to 8 p.m. and sample from half a dozen of them, including Crooked Current Brewery, White Dog Distilling, Ja Patty, Ming’s Asian Street Food, Just Like Nana’s and Cakes by Eboni. You don’t have to purchase tickets in advance, you can just arrive and buy a ticket from any vendor, then make your way around the crawl.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River

Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
FALL RIVER, MA
Dave’s Fresh Marketplace Remains True To Its Roots

From its humble beginnings as a roadside produce stand in Warwick to 10 grocery store locations across several cities, Dave’s Fresh Marketplace has been serving Rhode Island since 1969. The state’s largest locally owned and operated independent grocery, the company is pleased with the recent reopening of its Dave’s...
WARWICK, RI
Lost Charm on Falmouth Beach Clearly Holds Important Meaning

Janine Martignetti, frequent visitor to a Falmouth beach, found a charm necklace that clearly has important meaning to someone. Now, she wants to find the owner. Some of us carry things that remind us of someone special we lost. It's heartbreaking to lose anything, but especially something that carries sentimental...
FALMOUTH, MA
Westport’s Gooseberry Island Has Rich History and Great Sunsets

Westport's Gooseberry Island, also known as Gooseberry Neck, has a fascinating history but is also the bomb for surfside strolls and watching the sunset. Gooseberry Island is a great place to hang out during the day if you want to hike or chill out on the beach. The scenery is fantastic, with east and west-facing shorelines. This allows you to enjoy a beautiful sunrise or an even more gorgeous sunset. I prefer the latter.
WESTPORT, MA
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park Reveals New Ticket Pricing Model

Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, which made headlines earlier this month with the announcement that it was no longer for sale, has released its ticket pricing for the upcoming 2022 holiday season – and it’s significantly more affordable than it was in years past for those who just want to come and see the millions of lights that illuminate the beloved park.
CARVER, MA
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
BOSTON, MA
Warren Folks Festival brings local community together

Across Narragansett Bay in the little town of Warren, there’s a unique creative nucleus. This intriguing ambience within this relatively small place has sparked a lot of interesting things. There’s a great restaurant community with establishments like The Square Peg, Amaral’s Fish & Chips, The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar and Chomp Kitchen & Drinks serving up culinary delights. In Your Ear Records is a prime spot to pick up vinyl & CDs, there’s 75orLess Records being the premiere record label in Rhode Island working with a wide variety of bands & musicians and there’s the Galactic Theatre having live music grace their stage on a regular basis. There are numerous consignment shops and art galleries as well with The Collaborative being a great example of the latter along with being an arts nonprofit. In celebration of this town’s artistic vibe, the sixth annual Warren Folks Festival will be bringing people from all over The Ocean State and beyond to 30 Cutler Street on Aug. 20.
WARREN, RI
7-year-old girl with leukemia gets wish to visit Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Last week, a 7-year-old girl’s wish to visit Newport came true. Summer Cernoch, of Manassas Park, Virgina, had her wish granted by Make-A-Wish, which creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. “Summer, who has leukemia, loves historical time periods, especially the 1920s, and...
NEWPORT, RI
82nd St. Rocco’s feast kicks off this weekend in Johnston

One of Rhode Island’s longest standing traditions will make its 82nd annual appearance this weekend in Johnston. It’s called the St. Rocco’s Feast and Festival which will officially open Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. on the grounds behind the Roman Catholic church at 927 Atwood Ave. The feast will run through Sunday, Aug. 21 at approximately 10 p.m. after tickets for a total of $7,500 in cash prizes have been drawn.
JOHNSTON, RI
