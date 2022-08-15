Read full article on original website
Related
Fall River-Style Chow Mein Sandwich vs. Salem-Style Chop Suey Sandwich
A few weeks ago, we told you that there was a North Shore counterpart to Fall River’s beloved staple of cheap eats, the chow mein sandwich. In Salem, they serve up a similar sandwich but with chop suey instead of chow mein, and the place that made it famous permanently closed this past weekend.
Beloved Middleboro Ice Cream Shop’s Surprise Closing Seems Permanent
All summer Middleboro has been without one of its favorite ice cream spots and now it seems the closure is permanent. Back in December, residents were surprised to find a "temporarily closed" sign at Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream on West Grove Street. The beloved shop is typically open all year, leaving many to wonder what was going on.
rimonthly.com
Sample Great Food and Drink at Tonight’s Lorraine Mills Mill Crawl
Tonight is the night to sample from a bunch of food and drink businesses that call Pawtucket’s Lorraine Mills home (Hi, neighbors! We live here too!). The building is headquarters to nearly a dozen startups that serve everything from fried chicken sandwiches, cupcakes and Jamaican patties to rugelah, craft beer and whiskey. And tonight for $30, you can show up from 5 to 8 p.m. and sample from half a dozen of them, including Crooked Current Brewery, White Dog Distilling, Ja Patty, Ming’s Asian Street Food, Just Like Nana’s and Cakes by Eboni. You don’t have to purchase tickets in advance, you can just arrive and buy a ticket from any vendor, then make your way around the crawl.
Fight Cancer by Throwing Pies at These 99 Restaurant Bartenders
Two staff members of a local 99 Restaurant are taking one for the team ... right to the face for a good cause. Joel Butler and Jen Dion, who work for the Fairhaven 99, are gearing up to take a pie to the face to raise money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River
Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
theshelbyreport.com
Dave’s Fresh Marketplace Remains True To Its Roots
From its humble beginnings as a roadside produce stand in Warwick to 10 grocery store locations across several cities, Dave’s Fresh Marketplace has been serving Rhode Island since 1969. The state’s largest locally owned and operated independent grocery, the company is pleased with the recent reopening of its Dave’s...
Lost Charm on Falmouth Beach Clearly Holds Important Meaning
Janine Martignetti, frequent visitor to a Falmouth beach, found a charm necklace that clearly has important meaning to someone. Now, she wants to find the owner. Some of us carry things that remind us of someone special we lost. It's heartbreaking to lose anything, but especially something that carries sentimental...
Westport’s Gooseberry Island Has Rich History and Great Sunsets
Westport's Gooseberry Island, also known as Gooseberry Neck, has a fascinating history but is also the bomb for surfside strolls and watching the sunset. Gooseberry Island is a great place to hang out during the day if you want to hike or chill out on the beach. The scenery is fantastic, with east and west-facing shorelines. This allows you to enjoy a beautiful sunrise or an even more gorgeous sunset. I prefer the latter.
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park Reveals New Ticket Pricing Model
Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, which made headlines earlier this month with the announcement that it was no longer for sale, has released its ticket pricing for the upcoming 2022 holiday season – and it’s significantly more affordable than it was in years past for those who just want to come and see the millions of lights that illuminate the beloved park.
Dartmouth Mom Wants to Thank Two Mystery Girls Who Found Daughter’s iPod at Target
Now and then, a feel-good story lands on my desk and I must spread the love to the good people of the SouthCoast. Meet Stephanie Lira, a mom from Dartmouth who enjoys shopping at the town's Target with 8-year-old daughter Mia. On Monday, Mia's iPod was nowhere to be found after the two left Target, so Lira began retracing their steps.
Dartmouth Physical Therapist “Avoid These Three Shoes” While Back to School Shopping
Dr. Tonja Hunt is a physical therapist for Dartmouth Public Schools. As back to school shopping ramps up, Dr. Hunt is offering suggestions to help parents pick out footwear that will better serve children from a medical standpoint. "Most of the time, people are only thinking about fashion and style...
Gazelle’s Grocery Store Habit May Be Toxic But You Know You’ve Done It, Too
My name is Gazelle and my toxic trait is thinking I can complete an entire trip to the grocery store with just a single hand basket. In a way, it feels good to get off of my chest, but at the same time, I'll probably never stop struggling. The realization spawned just yesterday when I ran to Shaw's in Dartmouth for a few things.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
johnstonsunrise.net
Warren Folks Festival brings local community together
Across Narragansett Bay in the little town of Warren, there’s a unique creative nucleus. This intriguing ambience within this relatively small place has sparked a lot of interesting things. There’s a great restaurant community with establishments like The Square Peg, Amaral’s Fish & Chips, The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar and Chomp Kitchen & Drinks serving up culinary delights. In Your Ear Records is a prime spot to pick up vinyl & CDs, there’s 75orLess Records being the premiere record label in Rhode Island working with a wide variety of bands & musicians and there’s the Galactic Theatre having live music grace their stage on a regular basis. There are numerous consignment shops and art galleries as well with The Collaborative being a great example of the latter along with being an arts nonprofit. In celebration of this town’s artistic vibe, the sixth annual Warren Folks Festival will be bringing people from all over The Ocean State and beyond to 30 Cutler Street on Aug. 20.
ABC6.com
7-year-old girl with leukemia gets wish to visit Newport
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Last week, a 7-year-old girl’s wish to visit Newport came true. Summer Cernoch, of Manassas Park, Virgina, had her wish granted by Make-A-Wish, which creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. “Summer, who has leukemia, loves historical time periods, especially the 1920s, and...
Boston Globe
Home of the Week: Rhode Island contemporary on the market for $845,000 resembles a ship’s bow
5 West Ave., Tiverton, R.I. This home looks so much like a ship that it takes but a dollop of imagination to relocate this contemporary from its spot on a dead-end street to the nearby Sakonnet River. The roof line rises to a sharp peak and just below that, the house looks like the bow of a ship riding the waves.
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns ugly for bachelorette party in Providence
The women thought they rented out the entire home until a man from the basement tried forcing his way in.
johnstonsunrise.net
82nd St. Rocco’s feast kicks off this weekend in Johnston
One of Rhode Island’s longest standing traditions will make its 82nd annual appearance this weekend in Johnston. It’s called the St. Rocco’s Feast and Festival which will officially open Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. on the grounds behind the Roman Catholic church at 927 Atwood Ave. The feast will run through Sunday, Aug. 21 at approximately 10 p.m. after tickets for a total of $7,500 in cash prizes have been drawn.
New Bedford Family Makes Hilarious Bet for Florida Vacation
If you know the Thomas family, you know they enjoy having fun. That's why when they made a bet while playing cards a week or two before a huge Universal Studios Orlando vacation, you knew the stakes were going to be high. What happened next was a series of events...
The best Labor Day destination in every New England state, according to Reader’s Digest
One is a "picture-perfect" mountain getaway. If you haven’t yet booked a Labor Day vacation, Reader’s Digest has helped narrow down your search by naming the best Labor Day getaway in every state. The most fabulous Labor Day destinations in New England, according to the publication, are in...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0