FDA issues strong warning to maker of illegal nicotine gummies
The Food and Drug Administration has issued a stark warning about nicotine gummies, which are illegal, saying they can cause severe nicotine toxicity or even death among young children. Why it matters: "Nicotine gummies are a public health crisis just waiting to happen among our nation’s youth, particularly as we...
COVID costs could fall on insurers and consumers
Consumers should prepare to soon pay for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines as the federal government prepares to shift costs back to health insurers. Driving the news: The Department of Health and Human Services has a meeting scheduled later this month with drugmakers, pharmacies, and state health departments to address the changes, the Wall Street Journal reports.
CDC admits it failed to meet expectations in COVID response
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, outlined a broad plan to overhaul the organization's structure and operations in light of what she said was its failure to respond efficiently to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to media reports. Why it matters: The changes come after the...
Sole producer of approved monkeypox shot "no longer certain" it can meet demand
Bavarian Nordic, the manufacturer of the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox, said Wednesday that "it's no longer certain that we can continue to meet the demand" as cases continue to rise, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: As cases of the virus continue to spread globally, the Danish company is the only...
COVID linked to brain disorders 2 years on from infection
People who've had COVID-19 face increased risks of neurological and psychiatric conditions like brain fog, psychosis, seizures and dementia up two years after infection. Driving the news: That's according to a new large-scale University of Oxford study that also found anxiety and depression were more common after COVID, though typically subsided within two months of infection.
CDC takes a small step toward fixing America's public health system
Public health experts say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new plan to reform itself is generally a good plan — but that without much bigger, more fundamental changes, the U.S. might continue to be caught flat-footed by new threats. The big picture: Systemic failures at the CDC...
Advanced cervical cancer rate jumps in U.S.
The incidence of advanced cervical cancer in the U.S. has jumped fastest among younger women and white women, according to a study published in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer. Why it matters: While still considered rare, advanced or stage IV cervical cancer has an approximate five-year survival rate of...
Over 5.5 million U.S. adults use hallucinogens, study finds
Hallucinogen use in the United States has increased among adults in the last two decades, a new study found. Driving the news: In 2019, over 5.5 million people in the U.S. used hallucinogens, which are a broad range of psychoactive drugs, including psychedelics like LSD. That's an increase from 1.7%...
