ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

FDA issues strong warning to maker of illegal nicotine gummies

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a stark warning about nicotine gummies, which are illegal, saying they can cause severe nicotine toxicity or even death among young children. Why it matters: "Nicotine gummies are a public health crisis just waiting to happen among our nation’s youth, particularly as we...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

COVID costs could fall on insurers and consumers

Consumers should prepare to soon pay for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines as the federal government prepares to shift costs back to health insurers. Driving the news: The Department of Health and Human Services has a meeting scheduled later this month with drugmakers, pharmacies, and state health departments to address the changes, the Wall Street Journal reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

CDC admits it failed to meet expectations in COVID response

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, outlined a broad plan to overhaul the organization's structure and operations in light of what she said was its failure to respond efficiently to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to media reports. Why it matters: The changes come after the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster
Axios

COVID linked to brain disorders 2 years on from infection

People who've had COVID-19 face increased risks of neurological and psychiatric conditions like brain fog, psychosis, seizures and dementia up two years after infection. Driving the news: That's according to a new large-scale University of Oxford study that also found anxiety and depression were more common after COVID, though typically subsided within two months of infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Advanced cervical cancer rate jumps in U.S.

The incidence of advanced cervical cancer in the U.S. has jumped fastest among younger women and white women, according to a study published in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer. Why it matters: While still considered rare, advanced or stage IV cervical cancer has an approximate five-year survival rate of...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Axios

Over 5.5 million U.S. adults use hallucinogens, study finds

Hallucinogen use in the United States has increased among adults in the last two decades, a new study found. Driving the news: In 2019, over 5.5 million people in the U.S. used hallucinogens, which are a broad range of psychoactive drugs, including psychedelics like LSD. That's an increase from 1.7%...
SCIENCE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy