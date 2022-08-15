ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

Upcoming events include history talks and tours, opera, beer, music, film and more

Several weekend events are included in this year’s “Civil War on the Border,” now in its 27th year. The 2022 program explores the intersections of natural and cultural history in Lawrence and Douglas County. Several programs are listed below and on the Watkins Museum of History website. Upcoming events also include concerts by the Lawrence Opera Theatre on Thursday through Saturday evenings, plus a Sunday matinee; See theatrelawrence.com for full details and ticket availability.
LAWRENCE, KS
kansascitymag.com

6 Things To Do This Weekend in KC: August 19–21

One of the largest festivals of its kind anywhere in the U.S., this annual celebration takes over the large field on the west side of Swope Park, with booths representing sixty nations and ethnic groups. Most booths offer food for sale, and some sell handmade goods. The large picnic shelter at the park houses a dance floor where group performances run back-to-back for most of the three-day event.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Two arrested at Lake Perry after BUI during Midwest Boat Festival

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested following a Boating Under the Influence incident during the Midwest Boat Festival at Lake Perry. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Saturday, Aug. 13, wardens from across the state worked the semi-annual Midwest Boat Festival at Lake Perry, which draws thousands of boaters from across the Midwest.
PERRY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas Museum of History eager to undergo major renovations

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Major changes are coming to the Kansas Museum of History. The museum is saying goodbye to the past and will be closing for major renovations effective September 4, 2022. “This project has been ten years in the making. It was spearheaded by our former Executive Director Jennie Chinn. We close our doors […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka joins Kaw River restoration work

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-year restoration project in the Kaw River State Park is getting some help from the City of Topeka. The Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project is a two-year project encompassing 22 acres of the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The goal of the project is to remove non-native plants and invasive species from […]
TOPEKA, KS
greenabilitymagazine.com

Recycle electronics at these free events

Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Demolition taking place at former Falley’s supermarket in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition work was taking place Thursday afternoon at the site of a former East Topeka supermarket that caught fire earlier this summer. The fire occurred on the morning of June 30 at the former Falley’s store which was located in the Deer Creek Shopping Center at 3110 S.E. 6th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Rock chalk clues

The interesting Kansas News Service article in the Journal-World recently, “Unearthing clues from when western Kansas was hell’s aquarium,” left out points that are likely of interest to the KU community. Much of the rock from which the fossils are extracted is chalk in a specific sense: fine-grained limestone composed mostly of fossils of coccolithophores and pelagic foraminifera. Fossils not mentioned in the article include those of birds that were first discovered in the 1870s. From these facts, the steps from Rah Rah Jayhawk to Rock Chalk Jayhawk are few and short. The signature KU cheer celebrates rocks and fossils of the Cretaceous western interior seaway.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Meadows Elementary goes into secure campus as KHP deals with nearby incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff and students at Meadows Elementary School started the day off in secure campus as KHP dealt with an incident nearby. While class continued as normal on Thursday morning, Aug. 18, at Meadows Elementary School, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS, that the school went into secure campus for a brief period.
TOPEKA, KS
CJ Coombs

The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago

The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
LIBERTY, MO
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kiana Turner

Teenager Kiana Turner was last seen on Aug. 2, 2022, in Princeton, Kan. – a small town about 40 miles south of Lawrence. Missing from: Princeton, Kan. Hair: Brown (dyed black when last seen) Eyes: Blue. Distinguishing marks: ears pierced. If you have information that could help the case,...
PRINCETON, KS
Awesome 92.3

Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best

I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
MISSOURI STATE

