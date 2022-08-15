Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Upcoming events include history talks and tours, opera, beer, music, film and more
Several weekend events are included in this year’s “Civil War on the Border,” now in its 27th year. The 2022 program explores the intersections of natural and cultural history in Lawrence and Douglas County. Several programs are listed below and on the Watkins Museum of History website. Upcoming events also include concerts by the Lawrence Opera Theatre on Thursday through Saturday evenings, plus a Sunday matinee; See theatrelawrence.com for full details and ticket availability.
kansascitymag.com
6 Things To Do This Weekend in KC: August 19–21
One of the largest festivals of its kind anywhere in the U.S., this annual celebration takes over the large field on the west side of Swope Park, with booths representing sixty nations and ethnic groups. Most booths offer food for sale, and some sell handmade goods. The large picnic shelter at the park houses a dance floor where group performances run back-to-back for most of the three-day event.
LJWORLD
Stadium survey sent out to Kansas fans on Wednesday an important part of the big picture of where the project might be headed
It wasn’t exactly breaking ground on a new facility, but it might have been an important step all the same. If nothing else, at least it was something. Kansas Athletics Inc. on Wednesday sent out a survey to tens of thousands of fans designed to collect feedback on the fan experience at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
WIBW
Two arrested at Lake Perry after BUI during Midwest Boat Festival
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested following a Boating Under the Influence incident during the Midwest Boat Festival at Lake Perry. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Saturday, Aug. 13, wardens from across the state worked the semi-annual Midwest Boat Festival at Lake Perry, which draws thousands of boaters from across the Midwest.
SantaCaliGon Days plans safety changes for Independence festival
Organizers of Independence's SantaCaliGon Days announced safety changes after a shooting injured four at the festival in 2021.
WIBW
With Deer Creek complete, Shawnee Co. trail system almost complete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Deer Creek Trail completed, less than a mile of trail is left to construct in order to connect Shawnee Co.’s trail system. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says it will announce a major milestone during a ribbon cutting at the Deer Creek Trail extension at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 1.
Sonic closes in Bonner Springs, plans to open new location in a few years
The Sonic Drive-in in Bonner Springs near Edwardsville has closed its doors. But it does plan to open a new location in a couple years.
Kansas Museum of History eager to undergo major renovations
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Major changes are coming to the Kansas Museum of History. The museum is saying goodbye to the past and will be closing for major renovations effective September 4, 2022. “This project has been ten years in the making. It was spearheaded by our former Executive Director Jennie Chinn. We close our doors […]
City of Topeka joins Kaw River restoration work
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-year restoration project in the Kaw River State Park is getting some help from the City of Topeka. The Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project is a two-year project encompassing 22 acres of the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The goal of the project is to remove non-native plants and invasive species from […]
greenabilitymagazine.com
Recycle electronics at these free events
Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
LJWORLD
Expect traffic congestion near Iowa, other streets near KU, as thousands of students move in Thursday, Friday
Call it a flock, call it a mass, call it a very long line of vehicles. Whatever you call it, Lawrence motorists should know that several thousand Jayhawks will be arriving in town on Thursday and Friday. Motorists should expect significant traffic delays on parts of Iowa Street, 23rd Street,...
WIBW
Demolition taking place at former Falley’s supermarket in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition work was taking place Thursday afternoon at the site of a former East Topeka supermarket that caught fire earlier this summer. The fire occurred on the morning of June 30 at the former Falley’s store which was located in the Deer Creek Shopping Center at 3110 S.E. 6th Ave.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Rock chalk clues
The interesting Kansas News Service article in the Journal-World recently, “Unearthing clues from when western Kansas was hell’s aquarium,” left out points that are likely of interest to the KU community. Much of the rock from which the fossils are extracted is chalk in a specific sense: fine-grained limestone composed mostly of fossils of coccolithophores and pelagic foraminifera. Fossils not mentioned in the article include those of birds that were first discovered in the 1870s. From these facts, the steps from Rah Rah Jayhawk to Rock Chalk Jayhawk are few and short. The signature KU cheer celebrates rocks and fossils of the Cretaceous western interior seaway.
WIBW
Meadows Elementary goes into secure campus as KHP deals with nearby incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff and students at Meadows Elementary School started the day off in secure campus as KHP dealt with an incident nearby. While class continued as normal on Thursday morning, Aug. 18, at Meadows Elementary School, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS, that the school went into secure campus for a brief period.
Kansas City Pastor Reads His Own Congregation for FILTH!
Picture this… You’re at Church. Sitting in your seat on a nice Sunday Morning, taking in the Good Word. And all of sudden your Pastor calls you “Poor, Broke, Busted. and Disgusted”. Hard to imagine, right? Welp! That was the experience of quite a few Kansas City Church Goer’s this past Sunday. When their Pastor […]
The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago
The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
bluevalleypost.com
2 Leawood restaurants among best seafood places in Kansas, according to OpenTable
Two Leawood restaurants known for their seafood are some of the best in Kansas, according to a new restaurant roundup from table booking app OpenTable. Which restaurants? Bristol Seafood Grill, 5400 W. 119th Street, in the Town Center Plaza shopping center was named the top seafood restaurant in the state by OpenTable.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kiana Turner
Teenager Kiana Turner was last seen on Aug. 2, 2022, in Princeton, Kan. – a small town about 40 miles south of Lawrence. Missing from: Princeton, Kan. Hair: Brown (dyed black when last seen) Eyes: Blue. Distinguishing marks: ears pierced. If you have information that could help the case,...
Ponca City News
4 Kansas counties complete abortion recount with minimal vote count changes
Body KATIE BERNARD and CHANCE SWAIM The Kansas City Star Four of the nine counties ordered to undergo a hand recount of votes in Kansas’ abortion ballot initiative have finished their tallies with minimal changes to the overall vote total. Johnson County had not yet begun counting its ballots...
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
