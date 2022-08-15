ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Navy sailor pleads not guilty to killing wife in New London

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5xep_0hI2RAqA00

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Navy sailor from New London pleaded not guilty to charges he killed his wife with a hammer and set their house on fire to kill their infant son.

Petty Officer 2nd Class George Dodson II waived his right to a probable cause hearing Monday and pleaded not guilty in Superior Court to charges including murder, attempted murder, and arson in connection with the July 20 death of his wife, 23-year-old Shelby Dodson , at their home on Sherman Street.

Police identify woman killed by Navy Sailor husband in New London

Dodson told police he attacked his wife with a hammer and knife because he was jealous.

“We opened up our relationship, and she found another man she loved more, and I could not stand the thought of it, so I killed her,” Dodson said, according to court documents obtained by News 8.

He told investigators that he set the house on fire in an attempt to kill his son so he would not have to use the weapons on him, court documents stated.

New London murder puts spotlight on domestic violence

Firefighters found the boy in his crib on the second floor. He was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dodson joined the Navy in 2017 and is a nuclear-trained electronics technician on the USS Newport News, based at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton, according to Navy spokesperson Lt. Seth Koenig.

Dodson is being held on a $3 million bond and is due back in court on Sept. 20.

A message seeking comment was left with the public defender representing him, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed

A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Plainville motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist from Plainville was killed in a crash in East Hartford Thursday night.  State police said Glenn Pelletier, 51, was traveling eastbound on Route 2 near Exit 5 just after 9 p.m. He was in the left lane when he struck the concrete barrier on the left side of […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Murder#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Superior Court
WTNH

Man charged in connection to 2021 double fatal crash in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has turned himself into state police following a double fatal crash in Woodbridge on Route 15 in August of 2021. Police said a car with seven people inside veered into the right shoulder near exit 58 and struck a tree. A passenger, who was identified as Siyania Albio-Defernandez was […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
FOX 61

Two homicides part of a deadly weekend in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — A very tragic weekend in Waterbury as police responded to four separate incidents involving deaths. There was a fatal car crash, the discovery of human remains, and two separate fatal shootings. One of the shootings occurred at a restaurant and the other at a bar. Late...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man arrested in South Windsor for wrong-way, DUI driving

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police arrested a man for driving the wrong way down Route 5 while intoxicated on Monday. South Windsor officers were notified around 10 p.m. on Monday to be on the lookout for a vehicle driving the wrong way down Route 5 by East Hartford police. Police spotted the […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

2 juveniles charged in connection to Hartford playground fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A playground fire in Hartford is being investigated as suspected arson, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to Granby Street for the report of a fire around 12 p.m. When crews arrived, they located a large tire on fire, which spread to the playscape. The playscape was heavily damaged, but no […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden police investigate bank robbery

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured during the robbery. Police […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Man hospitalized after Carlisle Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday night. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification on Carlisle Street, between Liberty and Cedar streets, just before midnight Tuesday. Soon after, police said a 33-year-old New Haven man arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital with […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Meriden police searching for bank robbery suspect

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are searching for the suspect who robbed a bank on East Main Street on Wednesday. Police officers were dispatched to Liberty Bank just before 3 p.m. on the report of a bank robbery. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned the suspect had already fled the scene and that […]
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Driver clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain, according to police in West Hartford. The West Hartford Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Thursday. It said its traffic division conducted a speed enforcement detail on Albany Ave. near...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NECN

Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police

A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy