Navy sailor pleads not guilty to killing wife in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Navy sailor from New London pleaded not guilty to charges he killed his wife with a hammer and set their house on fire to kill their infant son.

Petty Officer 2nd Class George Dodson II waived his right to a probable cause hearing Monday and pleaded not guilty in Superior Court to charges including murder, attempted murder, and arson in connection with the July 20 death of his wife, 23-year-old Shelby Dodson , at their home on Sherman Street.

Dodson told police he attacked his wife with a hammer and knife because he was jealous.

“We opened up our relationship, and she found another man she loved more, and I could not stand the thought of it, so I killed her,” Dodson said, according to court documents obtained by News 8.

He told investigators that he set the house on fire in an attempt to kill his son so he would not have to use the weapons on him, court documents stated.

Firefighters found the boy in his crib on the second floor. He was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dodson joined the Navy in 2017 and is a nuclear-trained electronics technician on the USS Newport News, based at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton, according to Navy spokesperson Lt. Seth Koenig.

Dodson is being held on a $3 million bond and is due back in court on Sept. 20.

A message seeking comment was left with the public defender representing him, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

