Man ‘desperately’ flees in stolen truck, rams patrol vehicle

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man who allegedly led police on a destructive chase in Southeast Portland on Sunday is facing 34 charges, including impersonating a police officer, officials said.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, Portland police say they came across a stolen truck being driven by 36-year-old Joshua Farrell near SE Powell and 74th Avenue. When officers tried to pull Farrell over, PPB says he refused — forcing officers to use spike strips.

A counterfeit DEA badge, an airsoft gun and suspected drugs were among the items seized from a stolen pickup in SE Portland on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 (Courtesy: PPB).

Despite his tires being spiked, Farrell “desperately” drove several more blocks where he rammed an occupied patrol vehicle. The officer inside, however, was not injured, according to PPB.

Farrell then drove through nearby fences, yards, a shed and a house before authorities say he ran away on foot.

Police scoured the area before they found Farrell hiding inside a basement of a house he allegedly broke into.

According to PPB, officers recovered a counterfeit DEA badge, an airsoft gun, suspected drugs, handcuffs and hundreds of dollars in cash.

Farrell’s charges range from identity theft to assault.

