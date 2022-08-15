ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law pushed by Gov. DeSantis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. What You Need To Know. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Dem Gov candidates spar over abortion policies

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL. — Congressman Charlie Crist and Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried are working to differentiate themselves on abortion in the state’s Democratic primary for Governor. What You Need To Know. Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried are competing in the Democratic primary for Governor. Fried has...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator and a longtime casino executive were sentenced Wednesday to federal prison terms for their roles in a scheme that illegally funneled gambling company money to the politician's unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Bay News 9

Property insurance a top issue for Florida voters

To illustrate how the property insurance issue in Florida has become a full-on crisis, just look at how Brandon insurance agent Kevin Swanson’s own annual rates have escalated in recent years. What You Need To Know. The annual cost of an average Florida homeowner’s insurance policy is expected to...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Bay News 9

CDC: 'Fast-moving' E. coli outbreak infects 29 in Ohio, Michigan

OHIO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a "fast-moving" E. coli outbreak has infected 29 people between Ohio and Michigan, and at least nine people have been hospitalized, as of Thursday. No deaths have been reported. The CDC said 15 of the sickened individuals are from...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
Bay News 9

Mills tours companies helped by federal relief funds

Gov. Janet Mills toured local businesses in Lewiston this week, showcasing companies that her office said benefited from state programs funded by federal pandemic relief monies. Mills visited guitar manufacturer Bourgeois Guitars and footwear maker Quoddy, two companies that received grants through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. The Pandemic...
LEWISTON, ME
Bay News 9

Housing is simply unaffordable

You can’t discuss rising costs without factoring in Florida’s inflated housing market. All along the I-4 corridor, around the state and just about everywhere in the U.S., rent and home prices remain through the roof. And with no specific remedies coming out of Washington or Tallahassee, cities and...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Annual 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest now underway

MADISON, Wis. — What do you consider to be the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh consecutive year for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The annual competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Lawyers#The New York Times#County Superior Court#State
Bay News 9

Plenty on tap as craft beer industry grows in New York

In Cooperstown, there sits one of the longest running and busiest craft breweries in the state: Brewery Ommegang. “At our highest, we could pump out 10,000 bottles a day, and they were doing it five days a week, so 50,000 bottles is a good number,” said Ommegang Head Brewer Justin Lottridge.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Bay News 9

Beach shops still see visitors during cooler weather

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — Cooler weather is a welcome relief this week from the summer heat and humidity, but it definitely slows down the pace at the beach in coastal North Carolina. What You Need To Know. Surf shops on the coast are still seeing visitors, despite cooler weather.
EMERALD ISLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy