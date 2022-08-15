Browns running backs coach Stump Mitchell believes Kareem Hunt ‘can be the best in the league’

Read full article on original website
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?Brown on ClevelandEuclid, OH
3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Bill Cowher Reveals His Theory On Bill Belichick's Decision
The New England Patriots coaching staff took a big blow when Josh McDaniels left to be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. That created a void at offensive coordinator which led to Belichick making an interesting choice for that role. He didn't hire a true offensive coordinator and instead announced that Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would be co-leading the unit.
Steelers' Najee Harris left Alabama 'for like two weeks' after being 'belittled' by Nick Saban
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft to land running back Najee Harris, Harris became a household name featuring for the Alabama Crimson Tide and playing under head coach Nick Saban from 2017 through the 2020 college football season. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently...
Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday
This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
Punches thrown in massive fight at Patriots–Panthers practice
Joint practices during the NFL preseason give teams a chance to work against some unfamiliar opponents and see different schemes than they normally would in a regular practice setting. However, putting two different teams together on one practice field can also result in some pretty heated fights, just like it did between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.
Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
No. 7 Glenville doesn’t stop running in shutout of No. 21 STVM: Inside the numbers, highlights
AKRON, Ohio — Twice already this season, after Glenville’s two scrimmages, coach Ted Ginn Sr. made his players run after everyone else left the field. Ginn continued that tradition Thursday night at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s John Cistone Field, telling them to march to the southern end zone and line up at the goal line.
No. 7 Glenville opens football season with 25-0 shutout of No. 21 St. Vincent-St. Mary
AKRON, Ohio — Glenville could not celebrate its shutout of St. Vincent-St. Mary for more than five minutes before coach Ted Ginn Sr. lined his players up at the southern end zone of John Cistone Field. Tired from rarely coming off the field Thursday night in a humid high...
