Read full article on original website
Related
grmag.com
Roller-skating event celebrates Black joy
A free skating event will give families a “last hurrah” before heading back to school. Black Impact Collaborative (BIC) is hosting Roll.Bounce.GR, a free outdoor roller-skating event series scheduled for 1-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20, in the north parking lot of New Hope Baptist Church, 130 Delaware St. SW in Grand Rapids.
grmag.com
Dante’s Bakery fires up authentic focaccia
Two brothers introduced an authentic Italian experience to West Michigan through a passion for baking. Michele and Raffaele Minghetti launched Dante’s Bakery in May with a focus on focaccia. The bakery’s goods can be found at Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids and at various farmers markets around the West Michigan and Lansing areas.
grmag.com
OTONO to celebrate storefront expansion
A secondhand and vintage clothing store recently expanded its downtown Grand Rapids storefront. OTONO, opened in November 2021 in a 900-square-foot space at 317 S. Division Ave. selling clothing, home decor, accessories and other curated products. Now, co-owners Alana Sawicki and Emmanuel Ibarra have acquired the neighboring storefront and will...
grmag.com
ArtRat hosts hip-hop artist for Third Thursdays
A new performing art series will debut at a downtown Grand Rapids art gallery. ArtRat Gallery will host “The Hai-Cuu Experience,” a performing arts series featuring hip-hop musician and poet Cuu JoSama from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at 46 N. Division Ave. in Grand Rapids. This free...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
grmag.com
Salvation Army celebrates 100th year of service
A faith-based nonprofit is celebrating its years of community work since its establishment in 1922. The Grand Haven Salvation Army will celebrate its 100-year anniversary with a weekend event kicking off at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the expanded facility, 310 N. Despelder St. in Grand Haven. The celebration...
Comments / 0