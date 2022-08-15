Where: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wis.) Flagshipped by Milwaukee's WTMJ-TV and in conjunction with WGBA-TV in Green Bay, Packers preseason games are televised over a 20-station network throughout the state of Wisconsin, Upper Michigan and northeastern Minnesota, Peoria in Illinois, Cedar Rapids-Waterloo and Des Moines in Iowa, Omaha in Nebraska, St. Louis in Missouri, Bismarck, Fargo and Minot in North Dakota, Sioux Falls in South Dakota and Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau in Alaska.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO