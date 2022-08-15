ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Death Scene Photos: Cops Release Images Of New York’s 'Duck Sauce' Killer's Trash Filled Apartment Where He Hid EIGHT Guns

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zaOJ_0hI2QicX00
Court Documents

Newly released images from within the home of the man dubbed the “duck sauce killer” show an apartment filled with boxes, trash bags and guns, Radar has learned.

The shocking photos were released in court on Monday and come just days after 51-year-old Glenn Hirsch took his own life before he was set to appear in court in connection to the April murder of a Chinese food deliveryman named Zhiwen Yan .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dEaE_0hI2QicX00
Court Documents

According to the photos, Hirsch’s small apartment was filled to the ceiling with cardboard boxes, black trash bags, old newspapers, CDs and plastic containers of old documents.

Additionally, Hirsch’s refrigerator was allegedly completely filled with duck sauce packets one would get from their local Chinese food restaurant.

“His whole refrigerator was filled with duck sauce,” a source close to the NYPD recently told New York Daily News. “And other condiments.”

“He's a hoarder,” the source continued. “And when you open the refrigerator, it's like, condiments - there's duck sauce, soy sauce, ketchup.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaCeo_0hI2QicX00
Court Documents

Hirsch was suspected of shooting Yan to death on April 30 following an alleged dispute regarding duck sauce and other such condiments. Hirsch ultimately fled the scene, but was later arrested and taken into custody before posting his $500,000 bail.

Dorothy Hirsch, Glenn’s 62-year-old wife, was later arrested after NYPD officers raided her apartment and found eight guns wrapped in aluminum foil and plastic bags hidden inside one of her closets.

Although Dorothy and Glenn did not live together, the “duck sauce killer” claimed the guns found inside his wife’ apartment were his.

“I want to take full responsibility for the eight guns recovered from a closet in Dorothy's apartment,” Hirsch wrote in a suicide note found alongside his dead body earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rONxX_0hI2QicX00
Court Documents

“She had absolutely no part in obtaining the firearms nor did she have any knowledge they were inside of her residence,” he added.

Elsewhere in the suicide note, Hirsch revealed he took his own life out of fear he would be returned to prison over further weapons charges.

“The loss of a human life is always tragic,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement following Hirsch’s suicide. “Obviously, we would have preferred to try Mr. Glenn Hirsch for the calculated murder of Mr. Zhiwen Yan in a court of law, but this is no longer an option.”

She added, “We once again express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Zhiwen Yan, who continue to grieve his tragic and senseless loss.”

