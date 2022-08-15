2 Nobel Peace Prize-nominated Houston doctors land on prestigious list of most creative in business

Read full article on original website
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypoxAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Disruptive Houston business lands on Inc.'s new list of fastest-growing U.S. companies
As a firm offering passive income opportunities through real estate syndications, Houston’s Disrupt Equity has been riding a red-hot trend. Word has caught on, as the West Houston firm has just landed on Inc. magazine’s new list of the country’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. As the (surprisingly) sole Houston company to break the top 200 in the report, Disrupt charted an impressive 2,975 percent growth rate between 2018 and 2021.
Houston leading ladies receive surprise honor as 2023 Women of Distinction
A group of Houston leading ladies recently received a surprise honor for their tireless work in the community. The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation recently held its Surprise Day for its newest class of Women of Distinction. The fun tradition was hosted by upscale boutique Elizabeth Anthony. This year’s class...
Find treasures from Hines, Smith, and other prominent Houston families at new elite estate sale
Houston civic and philanthropic titans such as Gerald and Barbara Hines and Lester and Sue Smith were known not only for their immense contributions to the city, but for their discriminating eyes for design and decor — specifically with antiques. To that end, a new estate sale showcases highly...
Blood Bros. recruit top Houston talent for new all-day Garden Oaks restaurant
The Blood Bros. are becoming the Blood Family. The trio behind Blood Bros. BBQ — brothers Terry and Robin Wong and James Beard Award finalist Quy Hoang — are preparing to open LuLoo’s Day & Night, a new all-day concept, in partnership with veteran pastry chef Alyssa Dole (Pinkerton’s Barbecue, The Kirby Group) at Revive Development’s Stomping Grounds project in Garden Oaks.
Houston's 'most Insta-worthy' new cafe brews up signature lattes, avocado toast, and kindness in Montrose's hottest hub
A new coffee shop devoted to kindness has opened in Montrose. La La Land Kind Cafe is now serving lattes and more at the Montrose Collective, the new mixed-use destination near the intersection of Montrose and Westheimer. Touted as "the most aesthetic, insta-worthy cafe in Houston," La La Land offers...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend brings a chance of rain and with that, a chance of cooler temps. That may affect an athletic, multi-sport showdown at Texas' largest Crystal lagoon. Those who choose to stay indoors can opt for a staged version of Tina Fey's hilarious examination of mean girls. Also downtown, a beloved draught house celebrates 22 years with an epic blowout.
Chris Shepherd, CultureMap's new Wine Guy, makes a splash with his first column devoted to his grape love
Editor's note: Long before Chris Shepherd became a James Beard Award-winning chef, he developed enough of a passion for wine to work at Brennan's of Houston as a sommelier. He maintains that interest to this day. When Chris expressed interest in writing about wine-related topics for CultureMap, we said yes.
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
For the most part, Austin millennials have stayed close to home after entering adulthood, a new report indicates. At age 26, nearly 70 percent of people who were born from 1984 to 1992 and raised in Austin remained there, according to the report. That leaves more than 30 percent who moved elsewhere.
New and improved trash-removing boat casts off to clean up Buffalo Bayou
For more than 20 years, a nonprofit organization has hired people to clean 14 miles of bayou in Houston. And with a newly updated innovative boat, keeping Buffalo Bayou clean just got a lot more efficient. Buffalo Bayou Partnership unveils its newest version of the Bayou-Vac this week, and it's...
Power couple behind Nobie's revive seafood-focused Montrose speakeasy after 2 years
A hidden bar has finally resumed operations after a two-plus year hiatus. Quiote, an intimate bar that operates inside Montrose bar The Toasted Coconut, officially reopens to the public this weekend. Owned by chef Martin Stayer and beverage expert Sara Stayer, the husband-and-wife duo behind Nobie’s and The Toasted Coconut,...
Girl Scouts bake up radical new flavor for 2023 cookie season in Houston
The Girl Scouts are up to something radical: According to a release from Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas and Girl Scouts of the USA, they're adding a new flavor for the 2023 season that's a spinoff of their trademark Thin Mints cookie. Called the Raspberry Rally, it's a thin, crispy...
Houston ranks No. 3 in U.S. for best ‘bang for the buck’ for new homes, says report
In today’s home market, buyers are looking to get the most house for the lowest price. It turns out that in this regard, the Houston metro area delivers one of the biggest bangs for the buck. A new ranking from residential real estate platform Home Bay puts Houston at...
9 vivid and eye-catching August art events no Houstonian should miss
Though never the busiest of art seasons in Houston, August always give art lovers a time to beat the heat exploring those cool museum and gallery shows they might have missed over the bustling summer. This month brings several shows championing local artists and showcasing what they can accomplish when...
Houston's first Nikkei restaurant blends 2 great culinary traditions that taste great together
A new restaurant dedicated to Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine opens in Houston this weekend. Pacha Nikkei begins dinner service this Friday, August 12. Located in the Westchase District at 10001 Westheimer Rd., Pacha Nikkei constitutes a full service version of the concept that chef-owner Masaru Fukuda first launched at the short-lived Politan Row food hall in Rice Village.
Houston's superstar Lizzo plays runaway bride in dreamy new video starring famous hunk
These days, all Houston-born Lizzo needs to do is toot her $55,000 flute and she’ll make national headlines. The Bayou City native, who electrified a jam-packed crowd outside the Today Show studios last month (and made a lovely visit with young fans), has just released a new video starring a famed hunk — and dreamy (sort of literally) love interest.
Hilarious Houston lawyers summon audiences to musical comedy romp for a good cause
Call it an adjournment, ladies and gentlemen of the jury: After a two year break — due to a certain global pandemic — a beloved annual musical performance starring some talented Houston attorneys returns to downtown’s glitzy venue. Night Court, a fun, cleverly written musical that plays...
First-ever Houston Theater Week stages BOGO deals for 77 of the season's hottest shows
With the curtain soon rising on Houston’s 2022-2023 performing arts season, many of our favorite arts companies and institutions want to welcome audiences back with the performance deal of the year. Music, theater and dance lovers should mark those calendar for the first Houston Theater Week, which arrives August 22-29.
Houston reality TV stars the Hos return for Season 2 and ink exclusive real estate deal
Houston power fam The Hos are once again back in the house. The docu-reality series stars of House of Ho are set to return to streaming network HBO Max for a 10-episode second season on Thursday, August 25. Season 2 kicks off with three episodes, with three new episodes to follow on September 1, and the final four episodes debuting September 8, according to HBO.
River Oaks luxury high-rise reps fire back at 'inaccurate' reporting of structural integrity concerns
The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise, where its residents have been kept out of since last August 11, fired back at reports that the City of Houston pulled its occupancy permit, stressing that "at no time was the building's structural integrity compromised." In response to CultureMap news partner ABC13's request...
Justin Verlander's national TV shout out for favorite Houston burger leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Justin Verlander shouts out his favorite Houston burger on national TV. Apparently, it's about the brioche English muffin bun. 2. Garth Brooks electrifies sellout NRG crowd with 2 hours of hits, double encore, and...
