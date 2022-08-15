China Sending Warplanes Toward Taiwan Following Congress Members' Visits

President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping. MEGA

Another visit from politicians to Taiwan, another warning from China. The Chinese Liberation Army promised to "crush" any foreign interference based on Taiwan's declared independence, Radar has learned.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army continues to train and prepare for war, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely crush any form of 'Taiwan independence' separatism and foreign interference attempts," Wu Qian , a spokesman for China's Defense Ministry, said.

The strong words come as several senior members of Congress visited Taiwan, shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the country despite warnings from China, which has made it clear it believes Taiwan is not a sovereign nation and rather belongs to it.

Taiwan's ministry of defense condemned the PLA for its claims on Twitter. "We condemn PLA for jeopardizing the peace and security of our surrounding region with announcements of military drills. [Taiwanese] armed forces monitor activities around our surrounding region and respond to every situation with professionalism to protect our country."

China is not taking the visits lightly, as Qian added, "We warn the US and [Taiwan's ruling DPP]: 'Using Taiwan to contain China' is doomed to failure." China has sent 30 warplanes and five army vessels toward Taiwan as a response to the Congress members' visit.

A five-member delegation, led by Sen. Ed Markey , D-Mass., met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen , according to Washington's de facto embassy in Taipei, the Daily Mail reported .

"The delegation had an opportunity to exchange views with Taiwan counterparts on a wide range of issues of importance to both the United States and Taiwan," it said.