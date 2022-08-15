DES MOINES — Five Siouxland farm families can now officially consider themselves environmental leaders. On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon recognized 40 Iowa farm families with "Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards" at the 2022 Iowa State Fair for their work to improve and protect the state's resources while "serving as leaders in their farming communities."

