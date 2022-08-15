Read full article on original website
Firth man, 52, accused of shooting at stop signs while drinking, driving, sheriff says
In what Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner described as a rare, "gratifying" end to a vandalism case, deputies cited a 52-year-old Firth man who they say shot several rounds from a .22-caliber rifle into a county stop sign Wednesday night. Authorities responded at 11:30 p.m. to the intersection near South...
8 most wanted fugitives in Lancaster County
Lancaster Lookout has the current list of fugitives most sought by the Sheriff's Office. To give information about a wanted person, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office or Lincoln Police investigator at 402-441-7350.
Find out the Siouxland farm families recognized as "Environmental Leaders" at the 2022 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES — Five Siouxland farm families can now officially consider themselves environmental leaders. On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon recognized 40 Iowa farm families with "Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards" at the 2022 Iowa State Fair for their work to improve and protect the state's resources while "serving as leaders in their farming communities."
Noem boosts pay for state corrections officers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday announced immediate pay boosts for correctional officers at state prisons that have struggled with staffing shortages in recent months. The Republican governor has attempted for over a year to address complaints among Department of Corrections employees, as...
Nebraska gives $250K to businesses to provide STEM education to middle schoolers
Nebraska is providing $250,000 to two businesses that plan to provide advanced STEM education opportunities to middle schoolers. The Developing Youth Talent Initiative, established in 2015, distributes money to businesses that partner with schools to engage middle school students in hands-on career education in high-demand fields such as IT, manufacturing, engineering and health care.
