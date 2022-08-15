ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Record Virginia Lottery prizes, but millions went unclaimed

The Virginia Lottery set several records in the just-ended 2022 fiscal year, including highest-ever sales, prizes and profits. It also reports more than $17.1 million in winning prizes went unclaimed in fiscal 2022. By law, unclaimed prize money goes to the commonwealth’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans for school...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

2022’s Maryland State Fair shifts to weekends only

One of Maryland’s most popular traditions is back for another installment this August, but its schedule will play out differently in 2022 than Marylanders are used to. The 141st edition of the Maryland State Fair will be spread out across three four-day weekends from late August to mid-September, marking a big shift from the single 11-day stretch done in prior years.
MARYLAND STATE
wnav.com

Governor Hogan Announces Mortgage Help and Throws in College Debt Relief

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) had expanded the state’s landmark SmartBuy initiative to address rising housing market prices. To help manage purchase costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt—up from $30,000. The program has also added an additional down payment and closing cost loan option for lower-income borrowers.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland woman sentenced for role in fraudulent driver’s license scheme

A former worker at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for her part in a scheme in which people bought fraudulent Maryland driver’s licenses. Marion Rose Payne, 55, of Harwood, Maryland, will also serve three years of supervised release, the Office...
HARWOOD, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
fox5dc.com

DC issuing $1000 one-time, back-to-school payments to thousands of District families

WASHINGTON - Thousands of D.C. families will get one-time payments of around $1,000 from the city to help with back-to-school expenses. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made the announcement Thursday. She said District families who are enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program will receive the funds. Her office says about 15,000 D.C. families are enrolled in the program.
EDUCATION
WTOP

DC families on gov’t assistance to get $1,000 grant

Outside of the Frederick Douglass Community Center in Southeast, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a $1,000 grant for families who received government assistance from the District to ease back-to-school costs. Roughly 15,000 participating families in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program will receive the benefit from the Pandemic Emergency...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiscal Year#Sports Betting#Casino#The Maryland Lottery#The Associated Press
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMd Food Bank receives $25K from UM medical System

BALTIMORE (August 15, 2022) – The University of Maryland Medical System today announced it is providing more than $2.3 million in grants across the state with a strategic focus on addressing issues of food insecurity and employment. The UMMS Community Impact Grant Program is awarding funding to nine individual organizations and one collaborative serving individuals across […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
ODENTON, MD
WTOP

Even popular restaurants around DC are still struggling

Local restaurants that barely got by at the height of the pandemic are now facing even bigger struggles. Many say they may not make it, and even the really popular restaurants are struggling. Armand’s Pizza was just voted by WTOP listeners as best pie in the region, and owner Chris...
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Lottery
WTOP

DC parents have homework ahead of first day of classes

As public schools in D.C. gear up for the start of the school year, leaders are reminding parents they have a couple of things to do to help fight the spread of COVID-19 when classes begin. That includes testing their children for COVID-19 before the start of school and getting...
EDUCATION
WTOP

Man charged with murder in shooting of North Carolina deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina charged a man with murder Thursday in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy last week. Arturo Marin-Sotelo is charged in the Aug. 11 killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, Sheriff Gerald Baker said during a news briefing. Lt....
WAKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy