WTOP
Record Virginia Lottery prizes, but millions went unclaimed
The Virginia Lottery set several records in the just-ended 2022 fiscal year, including highest-ever sales, prizes and profits. It also reports more than $17.1 million in winning prizes went unclaimed in fiscal 2022. By law, unclaimed prize money goes to the commonwealth’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans for school...
WTOP
2022’s Maryland State Fair shifts to weekends only
One of Maryland’s most popular traditions is back for another installment this August, but its schedule will play out differently in 2022 than Marylanders are used to. The 141st edition of the Maryland State Fair will be spread out across three four-day weekends from late August to mid-September, marking a big shift from the single 11-day stretch done in prior years.
wnav.com
Governor Hogan Announces Mortgage Help and Throws in College Debt Relief
Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) had expanded the state’s landmark SmartBuy initiative to address rising housing market prices. To help manage purchase costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt—up from $30,000. The program has also added an additional down payment and closing cost loan option for lower-income borrowers.
WTOP
Maryland woman sentenced for role in fraudulent driver’s license scheme
A former worker at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for her part in a scheme in which people bought fraudulent Maryland driver’s licenses. Marion Rose Payne, 55, of Harwood, Maryland, will also serve three years of supervised release, the Office...
fox5dc.com
DC issuing $1000 one-time, back-to-school payments to thousands of District families
WASHINGTON - Thousands of D.C. families will get one-time payments of around $1,000 from the city to help with back-to-school expenses. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made the announcement Thursday. She said District families who are enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program will receive the funds. Her office says about 15,000 D.C. families are enrolled in the program.
WTOP
DC families on gov’t assistance to get $1,000 grant
Outside of the Frederick Douglass Community Center in Southeast, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a $1,000 grant for families who received government assistance from the District to ease back-to-school costs. Roughly 15,000 participating families in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program will receive the benefit from the Pandemic Emergency...
'At the mercy of landlords' | What to know before signing a new apartment lease or renewal in the DMV
WASHINGTON — August is here, and peak rental season has rolled in right along with it. As many move to the city, change apartments in D.C. or face lease renewal surprises, now's the time to be talking negotiations, how to find a new place to stay if needed and generally keep a measure on the market.
Bay Net
Multiple Lottery Wins In Southern Maryland Including Unclaimed Million Dollar Ticket
Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a FAST PLAY ticket sold Aug. 9 in Charlotte Hall. Meanwhile, three scratch-off players — one each in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton — claimed $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or...
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
SoMd Food Bank receives $25K from UM medical System
BALTIMORE (August 15, 2022) – The University of Maryland Medical System today announced it is providing more than $2.3 million in grants across the state with a strategic focus on addressing issues of food insecurity and employment. The UMMS Community Impact Grant Program is awarding funding to nine individual organizations and one collaborative serving individuals across […]
foxbaltimore.com
There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
WTOP
Even popular restaurants around DC are still struggling
Local restaurants that barely got by at the height of the pandemic are now facing even bigger struggles. Many say they may not make it, and even the really popular restaurants are struggling. Armand’s Pizza was just voted by WTOP listeners as best pie in the region, and owner Chris...
foxbaltimore.com
Chanel handbag gives away Md. couple violating duty laws, say customs officials
STERLING, Va. (WBFF) — Customs and Border Patrol officials say a designer handbag led them to discover a Maryland couple trying to dodge duty fees on nearly $100,000 worth of goods they purchased overseas. The couple was Global Entry trusted traveler members, allowing them quicker clearance at the border...
WJLA
Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton meets with Chief Postal Inspector over DC mail thefts
WASHINGTON (7News) — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton met with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service' chief inspector Gary Barksdale to discuss mail theft in Washington D.C. and around the country Tuesday. “Mail theft, particularly of checks, has been increasing in the District and throughout the country recently,” Norton said in...
WJLA
24-year-old Md. man found in Jamaica, charged with deadly January Georgetown shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Officers located and arrested a 24-year-old Maryland man in Jamaica, and charged him in a deadly January Georgetown shooting. Authorities say Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, was located in Kingston, Jamaica, and was charged in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe. Several blocks of M...
Riley Williams, Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop Jan. 6, denied venue change for trial
A midstate woman charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack was denied her request to move her trial to a Pennsylvania court. Riley Williams, a 23-year-old from Mechanicsburg, argued the publicity about her case makes it impossible to find an unbiased...
WTOP
DC parents have homework ahead of first day of classes
As public schools in D.C. gear up for the start of the school year, leaders are reminding parents they have a couple of things to do to help fight the spread of COVID-19 when classes begin. That includes testing their children for COVID-19 before the start of school and getting...
WTOP
How cold and snowy will winter be? Farmers’ Almanac is out with its forecast
“Unreasonably cold” is how the Farmers’ Almanac is characterizing the weather prediction for the D.C. area as it settles in 2023. It’s a difference between cold and bitter cold, and the Farmer’s Almanac 2023 edition says you better be ready to “shake, shiver and shovel,” managing editor Sandi Duncan said.
WTOP
Man charged with murder in shooting of North Carolina deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina charged a man with murder Thursday in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy last week. Arturo Marin-Sotelo is charged in the Aug. 11 killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, Sheriff Gerald Baker said during a news briefing. Lt....
WTOP
DC mayor welcomes Doug E. Fresh, Rare Essence, DJ Kool for Chuck Brown Day
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Chuck Brown in 2012, so D.C. is honoring “The Godfather of Go-Go” with the eighth annual Chuck Brown Day festival. It will be held at Chuck Brown Memorial Park, at 2901 20th St. NE, on Saturday. “Each year...
