ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Reunites With Ex Tom Schwartz For Pool Date Months After Filing For Divorce

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSsF0_0hI2QFDa00
mega;@twschwa/instagram

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney was spotted with her estranged husband Tom Schwartz days after he alluded to a reconciliation, Radar has learned.

Over the weekend, Katie, 35, reconciled with Tom, 39, for a pool session at an apartment building in Los Angeles. He shared a selfie of himself in the water with his ex in the back.

Tom looked to be in good spirits as she smiled from ear to ear for the camera. The two hanging out comes after Tom gave an interview where he told fans not to rule out a reconciliation.

The TomTom bar owner told Hollywood Life “never say never” when asked about getting back with Katie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jq8hx_0hI2QFDa00
@twschwa/instagram

He added, “As of now, we’re on indefinite hiatus,” he said. “We still love and support each other. I’m a huge Maloney champion. I will support her in everything she does. She’s killing it and hitting her stride. The podcast is crushing it.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in March, Katie filed for divorce from Tom in Los Angeles Superior Court after 12 years together. The two got married on Vanderpump Rules in 2016. They never officially filled out the paperwork until they had another ceremony in Las Vegas in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OKurd_0hI2QFDa00
mega;@twschwa/instagram

Katie served Tom with the divorce papers in April, but he has yet to respond to the case in court .

Last month, the two were spotted filming for the 10th season of the Bravo show. Sources said the former couple was heard arguing about Tom talking to another woman. Katie was seen leaving Tom after they got into an argument.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S5NLv_0hI2QFDa00
mega

Sources connected to the show said the two have continued filming together and are being open about their problems.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom announced the split from Katie on Instagram with an emotional statement. “Well this suck. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f------ canned Instagram caption … I’m not quite ready to use the “D” word bc it’s too painful. Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok. Not looking to evoke sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Ariana Madix Reveals The Biggest Diva On Vanderpump Rules

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules seems promising. After all, there have been a lot of break-ups (and possible rebounds) to catch up on. Lala Kent split with her fiancé Randall Emmett because he reportedly cheated on her. It has been alleged that Randall has been using the casting couch to take advantage of actresses. Their split is beyond messy.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Tom Sandoval Says He’s Making ‘Bigger’ Music Than His ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Costars: ‘Let’s Be Real’

Tough act to follow! Tom Sandoval said he makes “bigger” music than his Vanderpump Rules costars — literally. “I would say that what I’m doing is a bigger production and that’s why it’s called Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras because we’re f–king extra as f–k,” Sandoval, 39, told Page Six on Saturday, July 23, after his cover band’s latest performance at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Reality Tea

Stassi Schroeder Returned The Money That Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Sent For Her Wedding

Is it just me or has Stassi Schroeder not changed one bit? The fired Vanderpump Rules star was always terrible to her friends. But after being publicly dragged for her racially inventive behavior, it seemed like maybe she would take some inventory about her actions. Not so much. The married mother of one turned her Italian wedding to Beau Clark into tabloid fodder with her supposed friends.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Maloney
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
realitytitbit.com

Is Pedro dating co-worker Antonella following split from Chantel?

Pedro has come under now-debunked speculation he is dating work colleague Antonella but, as he goes through divorce from Chantel Everett, fans have questions. The rumor-mill has started as Chantel reportedly dates a new man after Pedro filed for divorce from the former 90 Day Fiance star in May. According to numerous reports, she is dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Linus Celebrities#Tomtom#Hollywood Life#Radaronline Com#Vanderpump Rules
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice finally married her prince, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022, at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey. As always, there was plenty of drama surrounding the wedding. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided not to attend the festivities. According to […] The post Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage

Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

46K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy