‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Reunites With Ex Tom Schwartz For Pool Date Months After Filing For Divorce

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney was spotted with her estranged husband Tom Schwartz days after he alluded to a reconciliation, Radar has learned.

Over the weekend, Katie, 35, reconciled with Tom, 39, for a pool session at an apartment building in Los Angeles. He shared a selfie of himself in the water with his ex in the back.

Tom looked to be in good spirits as she smiled from ear to ear for the camera. The two hanging out comes after Tom gave an interview where he told fans not to rule out a reconciliation.

The TomTom bar owner told Hollywood Life “never say never” when asked about getting back with Katie.

He added, “As of now, we’re on indefinite hiatus,” he said. “We still love and support each other. I’m a huge Maloney champion. I will support her in everything she does. She’s killing it and hitting her stride. The podcast is crushing it.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in March, Katie filed for divorce from Tom in Los Angeles Superior Court after 12 years together. The two got married on Vanderpump Rules in 2016. They never officially filled out the paperwork until they had another ceremony in Las Vegas in 2019.

Katie served Tom with the divorce papers in April, but he has yet to respond to the case in court .

Last month, the two were spotted filming for the 10th season of the Bravo show. Sources said the former couple was heard arguing about Tom talking to another woman. Katie was seen leaving Tom after they got into an argument.

Sources connected to the show said the two have continued filming together and are being open about their problems.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom announced the split from Katie on Instagram with an emotional statement. “Well this suck. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f------ canned Instagram caption … I’m not quite ready to use the “D” word bc it’s too painful. Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok. Not looking to evoke sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”