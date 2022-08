Retiring Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles is the recipient of the 2022 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award, the WNBA announced Friday. Fowles, who finished her 15-year career this season as the league's all-time leading rebounder, is the second Lynx player to receive the honor. The first was Teresa Edwards in 2004. It is the first time Fowles has received the award.

BASKETBALL ・ 5 HOURS AGO