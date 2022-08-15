ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Police seek Dodge Charger in connection to murder investigation

DETROIT (WWJ) Detroit Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a car that they believe may be a critical part of the puzzle in a murder investigation.

Police said a man, 22, was shot and killed on Friday, July 22 nd around 8 a.m. in the area of Lyndon and Bentler near W. Outer Drive.

Dodge Charger Photo credit Detroit Police

Investigators are hoping to speak with the occupants of a burgundy Dodge Charger, with red stripes and black wheels, that was seen in the area around the time of the murder.

The victim’s name has not been released. The circumstances surrounding the murder remain unknown.

If you have seen this car or have any information on the crime, please call the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. You can remain anonymous.

