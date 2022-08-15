ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD searches for Uptown shooting suspect

By Kenny Kuhn
 4 days ago

The NOPD asks the public for help in locating and identifying a suspect in the ongoing investigation of an Uptown shooting.

The shooting happened last Monday in the 4300 block of Magazine Street.

“Prior to the shooting incident, which occurred at about 4:00 a.m., the pictured unknown male subject was reportedly involved in a verbal altercation with the victim at the location. The subject then allegedly produced a firearm and shot the victim in the leg before fleeing the scene,” says an NOPD report.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

