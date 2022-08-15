ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida Woman Convicted In Murder-For-Hire Plot Of Estranged Husband

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjiYf_0hI2Q1wf00 Gretchen Buselli

A federal jury in Florida convicted Gretchen Buselli, also known as Gretchen Yarbrough, 48, of Tallahassee of use of an interstate commerce facility in the commission of murder-for-hire and making a false statement to a federal officer.

The guilty verdict was returned Friday following a five-day trial.

Evidence introduced during the trial revealed between on or about June 17, 2021, and on or about September 16, 2021, Buselli used the U.S. mail and a facility of interstate commerce, a cellular phone, with the intent that a murder be committed in violation of the laws of the State of Florida.

Testimony revealed that Buselli communicated with an acquaintance via the U.S. mail, telephone calls, text, and an encrypted mobile application to solicit the murder of her estranged husband.

The acquaintance reported Buselli’s request to law enforcement, who then engaged an undercover agent to further the investigation.

Buselli communicated her desire to have her estranged husband killed to the undercover agent, providing a description of the intended victim, his whereabouts, and his routines.

In subsequent conversations with the undercover agent, Buselli negotiated the price for committing the murder and discussed the manner in which the act would take place, acknowledging that she would be interviewed by law enforcement thereafter.

In the news: Migrants Bused By Abbott To Northeast Found Panhandling Near Tennessee McDonald’s

Buselli was later surveilled depositing the agreed upon $5,000 payment at a public park. Following her delivery of the payment, agents observed Buselli dispose of the clothing she had worn during delivery of the payment. After being advised by the undercover agent that her estranged husband had been killed, Buselli stated, thank you.

When later questioned by law enforcement, Buselli made multiple false statements denying her involvement in the plot and her desire to have her estranged husband killed.

Buselli’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee before United States Chief District Judge Mark E. Walker.

Buselli faces up to ten years’ imprisonment for the use of interstate commerce facility in the commission of murder-for-hire charge and up to five years imprisonment for making the false statement to a federal officer.

This conviction was the result of a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tallahassee Police Department, and the United States Postal Inspection Service. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Eric Mountin and Kaitlin Weiss.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE - With members of the Broward Sheriff's Office standing behind him at the county's courthouse, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted election reforms enacted during his administration. Included in the reforms was the creation of the Election Crimes and Security Office. On Thursday, he announced that they had charged 20 people with voter fraud. Despite saying they were mostly in Miami-Dade and Broward, that was not the case when 17 of the 20 names were released. The list from FDLE was as follows: Hillsborough CountyRomona Brown, 55, of TampaDouglas Oliver, 59, of Tampa Tony Patterson, 43, of TampaNathan Hart, 49, of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Judge Blocks Part Of Florida’s Stop WOKE Act

  Calling part of the law a “naked viewpoint-based regulation on speech,” a federal judge Thursday blocked restrictions that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers placed on addressing race-related issues in workplace training. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker, in a 44-page ruling, issued a
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

THE DAILY WIRE: FLDOE Responds to Allegation of Assault on Girl By Biological Male in Space Coast Jr./Sr. High Bathroom

According to the partially redacted Brevard County Sheriff’s Office case report, on June 20, 2022, around noon, the biologically male transgender student allegedly went into the women’s restroom at Space Coast Jr./Sr. High school and “fondled” the female student’s breasts “against her will and without her permission.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder For Hire#Sentencing#Interstate Commerce#Violent Crime#Mcdonald S Buselli
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Releases New “Playbook” Offering Imitators A Guide To Conservative Governance

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign released “The DeSantis Playbook” on Thursday, a brief policy publication that spells out his argument for conservative governance in Florida and beyond. The Republican governor’s campaign called it “a first-of-its-kind resource for Floridians” that outlines DeSantis’ “Freedom Agenda,” which has
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida lieutenant wants cell phone tracking law changed in missing persons cases

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - The answers to a nearly two-decade-old mystery could be hidden inside a phone, though in many cases, police cannot access it. "Just imagine if it was your loved one, someone that was missing," said Lt. Brad Heath. You expect law enforcement to track them, for us to tell you we’re not able to track them because there’s no crime committed," said Winter Springs Lt. Brad Heath, referring to Florida Statute 934.42.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
valdostatoday.com

Boston couple arrested for theft and other charges

THOMASVILLE – A former Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office employee and spouse were arrested and charged with theft by taking. On August 3, 2022, the GBI arrested and charged Susan Kuhns, age 47, of Boston, Georgia with eight counts of theft by taking, four counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of purchase of a controlled substance, and one count of computer invasion of privacy. The GBI also arrested and charged Justin Kuhns, age 50, of Boston, Georgia with one count of theft by taking.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WJHG-TV

Opening arguments begin for Genene Hall trial in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first official day of the trial of Genene Hall, a former Jackson County Tax Collectors Office employee, took place Tuesday. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of Forgery. Both the State Attorney,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

New information: Multiple victims held at gunpoint during ATM robbery in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details are coming to light in regards to an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Tallahassee. The incident began to unfold around 6:50 p.m. at the First Commerce Credit Union near the intersection of Capital Circle North West and West Tharpe Street when two separate victims were allegedly held up by a man armed with a gun, said police.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
131K+
Followers
17K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy