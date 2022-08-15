ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Purple and Gold Surprise: Brennan ends college career

By Ed Daniels
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbLaV_0hI2Q03w00

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to end his college football career, he announced on Monday.

“We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football.,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.

Ed-itorial: Are there any reasons Brian Kelly can’t win at LSU?

“Myles has always embodied the traits required to fulfill our mission to graduate champions, and we have full confidence those traits will help him succeed at every step in his journey as he moves forward.”

Brennan, who was entering his sixth year with the Tigers, finishes his LSU career having played in 20 games with three starts. He started the first three games of the 2020 season before an injury against Missouri sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Brennan then suffered a season-ending arm injury just days before LSU reported for training camp a year ago. He caps his career having thrown for 1,712 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Brennan graduated from LSU in May of 2021 with a degree in sports administration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy