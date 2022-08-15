ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Crunchyroll dropping support for old Apple TV models

By José Adorno
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3dVC_0hI2PxZz00

Crunchyroll announced its app will no longer support all Apple TV models. A month from now, anime fans will have to opt for different options to watch their favorite shows. Here’s what you need to know about this change.

Beginning on September 15, 2022, the Crunchyroll app will no longer be supported for devices not running the latest version of tvOS – which is currently in version 15.6. With that in mind, here are the models that will stop working next month:

  • Apple TV (1st generation) [Model – A1218]
  • Apple TV (2nd generation) [Model – A1378]
  • Apple TV (3rd generation) Model – A1427 or A1469]

Those who own an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K, they’ll still be able to take advantage of the Crunchyroll app and shows available. The streaming service also warns users that they can still stream Crunchyroll from an iPhone or iPad directly to any Apple TV (3rd generation or later) or AirPlay 2-compatible smart TVs.

Apart from that, users can still watch Crunchyroll on the iPhone, iPad, or compatible browser.

Recently, the streaming service has been bringing lots of new features to its users. For example, it supports ProMotion on the latest iPhone 13 Pro and iPad Pro models. For those who don’t know, ProMotion is a technology that makes the display refresh up to 120 times per second.

In addition, Crunchyroll recently announced its cutting price in some regions. Here are the highlights:

  • In the United Kingdom, the Mega Fan subscription will change from 7.99 to 5.99 GBP;
  • In India, the Mega Fan subscription will change from 9.99 USD to 99 Indian Rupees;
  • In Brazil, the Mega Fan subscription will change from 32.00 to 19.99 Brazilian Real;
  • In the United Arab Emirates, the Mega Fan subscription will change from 9.99 USD to 19 United Arab Emirates Dirham

How do you feel about Crunchyroll stopping to support the firsts Apple TV models? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Netflix rolling out external subscription button for iOS users

Earlier this year, Apple began allowing “reader” apps to provide external links for customers so they can log in and pay for a subscription from outside the App Store. Now Netflix is rolling out an option in its iOS app that takes users to its website in order to finish a new Netflix subscription.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

‘Amazing Bomberman’ coming this Friday to Apple Arcade

Bomberman is a classic and popular game franchise created in 1983. Since then, the game has had multiple sequels and spin-offs released for different platforms, such as Nintendo consoles, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Now the franchise is coming soon to Apple devices for the first time, available exclusively to Apple Arcade subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Tv 4k#Apple News#Crunchyroll#Apple Tv Hd#Promotion#Un
9to5Mac

Apple stops signing iOS 15.5 following iOS 15.6 release

Apple on Wednesday stopped signing iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, exactly one week after the company released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to all users. As a result, iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users can no longer downgrade from iOS 15.6 to iOS 15.5, which may affect users waiting for jailbreak.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Apple and other companies reportedly bought gold from illegal miners in Brazil

Natural resources such as gold and copper are fundamental in the manufacturing process of electronic products. And since these resources are so valuable, there are many illegal mining companies around the world. Unfortunately, it seems that Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have been buying gold illegally mined in Brazil for their products.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
iPad
Country
Brazil
9to5Mac

Gurman: Apple readying new HomePod and smart home devices

Apple could be readying a new high-end HomePod, an updated HomePod mini as well as two other home devices that could see the light of the day around the end of 2023 or early 2024, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter. Gurman says that...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Everything new with Apple Music on iOS 16

One of the reasons to be excited about a WWDC is previewing what’s coming to Apple Music. With iOS 16, unfortunately, Apple didn’t announce a ton of new features to its music streaming service – different from all the other years. That said, there are still a few functions and tweaks that users will love when using Apple Music with iOS 16, especially now that its first public beta is out.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple’s most boring iPad is about to get an exciting update

Apple is one iPhone 14 away from releasing the iPad 10, and we are expecting an exciting update for Apple’s most boring tablet. If Apple delivers what we think is coming, the new entry level iPad will bring a number of changes. The last chamfered edge. It turns out...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Apple Store Time Machine app transports you to opening day at four iconic locations with stunning detail

Ever wonder what the most iconic Apple Stores like the very first location, Apple Fifth Avenue, and Infinite Loop were like for their grand openings? Or maybe you were there and want to revisit the magic? Apple Retail aficionado Michael Steeber has put together his most impressive project yet, Apple Store Time Machine. It’s an amazingly immersive Mac app to experience and explore the most significant Apple Stores in incredible detail, exactly how they were on their grand openings.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone RAM list: Here’s how much memory each iPhone model has

Curious how much RAM Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or how much memory your current iPhone has? While the company doesn’t publicly share the information, memory details surface in teardowns and from other sources like Apple’s supply chain. Read along for a look at the complete iPhone RAM list for how much memory comes with every iPhone model.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Poll: Do you like the way Apple brought battery percentage back to iPhone with iOS 16?

IOS 16 was announced in June with multiple new features, including a new lock screen with widgets, revamped notifications, improved Focus mode, options to edit and unsend messages in iMessage, and more. This week the company released iOS 16 beta 5 to developers, and it came with a surprise: the battery percentage for modern iPhones. However, the once beloved feature now seems quite controversial.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Researcher reports fraudulent Chinese apps on the Mac App Store

Despite Apple’s claims that the App Store is a “safe place you can trust,” it seems that some developers still find ways to bypass the company’s review process to distribute fraudulent apps to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. This time, a researcher identified as “Privacy1St” (Alex Kleber) has shared a report about multiple Chinese apps that have fooled the App Store review team.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy