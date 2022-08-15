ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Round Rock, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Round Rock, TX
Crime & Safety
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting. The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis County ESD 12 responds to house fire in Manor overnight

MANOR, Texas — A fire broke out in a house early Friday morning in Manor. Travis County ESD 12 responded around 1:23 a.m. to the structure fire call at 12109 Greywacke Drive. Units arrived on the scene and saw visible flames and worked quickly to put them out. The...
MANOR, TX
KVUE

Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting; no suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in the downtown area. APD said that at approximately 10:57 a.m. Tuesday that officers responded to the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street after multiple people called 911 to say a man had been shot in that area.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Explosives#Round Rock Police#Swat#Stony Point High School
CBS Austin

Austin Police focused on safety ahead of Pride Parade Saturday

Thousands of people are headed to downtown Austin Saturday for the 2022 Pride Parade. It’s a long-awaited return for the event that was called off in 2020 and 2021. Safety is a top priority and with huge crowds police will have their hands full. APD says attendees should be able to enjoy the parade without worry, but still, as with any major event it’s important to stay alert.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

2nd arrest in the murder of a Killeen woman

Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. The first arrest was August 13th. Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Demario Jabar Moore. He faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Police locate missing elderly woman in Pflugerville

UPDATE: Police say Betty Prout has been located. Further details were not immediately available. Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly woman last seen early Tuesday afternoon. The Pflugerville Police Department says 90-year-old Betty Prout was last seen at around 12:15 p.m. near...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities

MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

Man pleads guilty to 2019 South Austin murder

The Travis County District Attorney's Office says a man charged for a South Austin murder three years ago has pled guilty to the crime. Back on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 34-year-old Benito Luna Vargas was found beaten and unconscious on the side of a rode. He later died in the hospital.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two arrested after police chase from Pflugerville to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A couple of suspected car thieves kept Pflugerville and Austin police busy Tuesday morning. An officer in Pflugerville spotted a stolen truck and tried to stop it, but they took off. He chased them for a bit, but eventually backed off and that's where Austin police...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy