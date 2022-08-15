Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Affidavit: Friend of WilCo murder suspect turned him in after hearing confession
Court documents have been released from the murder of an elderly woman in northwest Williamson County earlier this month. The affidavit provides more details on how the suspect was identified and caught. 26-year-old Joshua Anthony Gilbreath, of Pflugerville, is charged with first-degree felony murder for the killing of 70-year-old Diana...
fox7austin.com
Austin morning shootings dangerous for short-staffed police department, police association says
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that happened mid-morning Tuesday in Downtown Austin. East Sixth and Sabine Street became a crime scene after Austin police received multiple 911 calls reporting a man had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with...
Two injured in north Austin shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting in north Austin Wednesday night, according to the Austin Police Department.
Kyle school goes into brief lockout period due to nearby theft
According to police, the person ran across the campus of Chapa Middle School on 3700 Dacy Ln. but did not enter any campus building.
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting. The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
CBS Austin
Travis County ESD 12 responds to house fire in Manor overnight
MANOR, Texas — A fire broke out in a house early Friday morning in Manor. Travis County ESD 12 responded around 1:23 a.m. to the structure fire call at 12109 Greywacke Drive. Units arrived on the scene and saw visible flames and worked quickly to put them out. The...
Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting; no suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in the downtown area. APD said that at approximately 10:57 a.m. Tuesday that officers responded to the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street after multiple people called 911 to say a man had been shot in that area.
Motorist involved in officer shooting charged with kidnapping
Munoz was charged with aggravated kidnapping after getting into someone's car, pointing a gun at their head, then directing them to drive away from police, according to an affidavit.
fox40jackson.com
Police shortages leave Austin jewelry store in dire straits amid crime wave: ‘This is not working’
Daniel Schweiterman, owner of Regard Jewelry store in Austin, Texas said Thursday his business was targeted by the same criminals multiple times as the city’s crime crisis escalates. “We’ve called [the Austin Police Department] for ten days straight. It was a 311 call,” he told “Fox & Friends First.”...
CBS Austin
Austin Police focused on safety ahead of Pride Parade Saturday
Thousands of people are headed to downtown Austin Saturday for the 2022 Pride Parade. It’s a long-awaited return for the event that was called off in 2020 and 2021. Safety is a top priority and with huge crowds police will have their hands full. APD says attendees should be able to enjoy the parade without worry, but still, as with any major event it’s important to stay alert.
fox44news.com
2nd arrest in the murder of a Killeen woman
Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. The first arrest was August 13th. Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Demario Jabar Moore. He faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.
Man sent to hospital after SWAT standoff, bomb threat in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock and Austin police have launched an investigation after a suspect's hours-long standoff with police involving a SWAT call and potential bomb threat. The suspect has since been hospitalized. Police said the call originally came in around noon from family members of a man...
Runaway teen from San Antonio believed to be in Austin
Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa, ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio. Authorities believe she's in the Austin area, with ties specifically to Jonestown/Lago Vista.
fox7austin.com
Person rescued after being stranded in floodwaters at South Austin greenbelt: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - A person was found safe after being stranded in water at the greenbelt in South Austin due to flooding. Austin-Travis County EMS said the rescue was at 3900 S Mopac Expessway SB. ATCEMS said the person was not injured and is safe. Officials assisted the person in...
fox7austin.com
18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
CBS Austin
Police locate missing elderly woman in Pflugerville
UPDATE: Police say Betty Prout has been located. Further details were not immediately available. Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly woman last seen early Tuesday afternoon. The Pflugerville Police Department says 90-year-old Betty Prout was last seen at around 12:15 p.m. near...
Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities
MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
CBS Austin
Man pleads guilty to 2019 South Austin murder
The Travis County District Attorney's Office says a man charged for a South Austin murder three years ago has pled guilty to the crime. Back on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 34-year-old Benito Luna Vargas was found beaten and unconscious on the side of a rode. He later died in the hospital.
Kaitlin Armstrong's attorneys file to suppress evidence, claiming 'illegal arrest warrant'
AUSTIN, Texas — The attorney for an Austin woman accused of murder filed new documents to try and suppress evidence. Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of killing pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. New photos of Armstrong being interrogated after the alleged...
CBS Austin
Two arrested after police chase from Pflugerville to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A couple of suspected car thieves kept Pflugerville and Austin police busy Tuesday morning. An officer in Pflugerville spotted a stolen truck and tried to stop it, but they took off. He chased them for a bit, but eventually backed off and that's where Austin police...
