ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
ComicBook
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Reveals Release Date
The release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has now been officially announced. First announced earlier this year, Spirits Unleashed is a new Ghostbusters video game from studio IllFonic that will allow players to take on one another in an asymmetrical multiplayer fashion. And while there's still a lot of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed that we haven't seen, we won't have to wait much longer for the title to hit store shelves.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
ComicBook
Made in Abyss Season 2 Shocks Fans With Its Most Disturbing Episode Yet
Made in Abyss is back with its new season, and of course, the show's return is as dark as ever. Despite its cute visuals, the anime is one of the bleakest out there. Of course, season two wasn't about to fall short of expectations, and its episodes to date have been dark as promised. But this week, Made in Abyss toed over the line with its most disturbing episode to date.
ComicBook
Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer Released by Netflix
It's time to go back to the Valley. After the stunning events of the All-Valley Karate Tournament in Season 4, Cobra Kai is finally returning to Netflix for its fifth season. The Karate Kid sequel series puts Daniel and Johnny in their most vulnerable position yet, as Terry Silver's Cobra Kai empire has rapidly expanded across the entire town, and his victory at the tournament forced Miyagi-Do to close its doors.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
ComicBook
Superman & Lois to Recast Jonathan Kent After Actor Jordan Elsass Doesn't Report to Set
Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass will not be returning as Jonathan Kent in the show's upcoming third season, Warner Bros. TV revealed on Tuesday night. Elsass has been cast in the series regular role of Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent / Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), since the show's inception. The role is expected to be recast for Season 3. Reports indicate that it was set in motion after Elsass did not report back to Vancouver, where Superman & Lois films, by a deadline given by the studio. It is unclear at this point why Elsass is exiting the series, although it is believed to be due to a personal matter, and Variety confirms it is not due to a "workplace-related issue."
ComicBook
Critically Acclaimed Hulu Series Finally Gets Season 3 Release Date
Hulu has announced the Season 3 premiere date for the critically acclaimed comedy Ramy after a 28-month hiatus. On Wednesday, Hulu announced that the series will return on Friday, September 30th with all 10 episodes of Season 3 dropping at once. Co-created by series star Ramy Youssef — who also serves as an executive producer — Ramy first debuted on Hulu in April 2019 and was renewed for Season 2 shortly thereafter. Season 2 debuted in May 2020 and also consisted of 10 episodes. The series has won a Peabody Award and Youssef won a Golden Globe in 2020 for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in Season 1.
ComicBook
The Midnight Club First Look Released by Netflix
Netflix revealed the first look at The Midnight Club. Vanity Fair shared some images from the horror series. Christopher Pike's novel is getting its own adaptation. Mike Flanagan is handling this effort and been hyping it on social media for a while now. Longtime fans of the author have something to celebrate as there will be other Pike nods throughout The Midnight Club. Flanagan isn't running everything here though. Other directors handling this series include Viet Nguyen (Lucifer, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Morgan Beggs (Once Upon a Time, Smallville), Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), Axelle Carolyn (Creepshow, The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Michael Fimognari (DP: The Haunting of Hill House, director: To All the Boys: Always and Forever). Things get rolling on Netflix October 7th. Check out the first look for yourself down below!
ComicBook
The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Calls Season 4 a "Blank Slate"
Season three of The Orville, or as it's now known The Orville: New Horizons, has just wrapped up and fans are wondering if the series will return with even more episodes in the near future. In a surprise move, series creator and star Seth MacFarlane remains unsure about the show's potential for more and has now said as much in an interview. When asked by TV Line if the fourth season of the show would upgrade two key characters to series regulars, MacFarlane offered a shrug: "That's a tough one, because I don't know. Season 4 is a blank slate."
ComicBook
HBO Max Subscribers Are Panicking After Confirmation More Shows Are Getting Pulled
HBO Max stunned subscribers with a sudden announcement on Wednesday night when they confirmed that a ton of new shows are set to leave the service....at the end of the week. Among the titles confirmed to be leaving are a slew of shows developed exclusively for HBO Max, meaning that there will be no other way to watch many of them once they exit the service. Among the shows and movies confirmed to be leaving HBO Max at the end of the week are Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Elliott From Earth, Esme & Roy, Infinity Train, Little Ellen, My Dinner with Herve, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Summer Camp Island, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, and Uncle Grandpa.
ComicBook
Wednesday Gets Bloody and Brutal in First Trailer for Netflix Addams Family Series
Netflix has released the first official trailer for Wednesday, the Jenna Ortega-starring Addams Family series from the mind of acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton and in it, everyone's favorite spooky and precocious girl gets brutal and downright bloody. In the trailer, which you can check out for yourself above, a teen Wednesday Addams exacts her own form of justice against a group of jocks who have been tormenting her brother — an act that ultimately gets her expelled and sent to Nevermore Academy, the very same school where her parents met at though it certainly seems her time there will be anything but uneventful.
ComicBook
Bethesda Makes 2 Elder Scrolls Games Absolutely Free
To coincide with QuakeCon 2022, Bethesda has announced that it's giving away two different entries in the Elder Scrolls franchise for no cost whatsoever. In a time where many fans simply have to continue waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6 to finally release, some have started returning to older installments in the series to help make that wait a bit easier. Luckily, if you're someone who is also looking to do this, you can now snag the first two games in the franchise without having to spend a dime.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode Might Feature Iron Man 3 Easter Egg
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+ and fans are quickly discovering just how many Easter eggs a single episode can contain. As more and more MCU references from She-Hulk episode 1 come to light, one of the more interesting ones some have spotted is a connection to Iron Man 3...
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Has Gone Gold
WB Games Montreal has today revealed that its upcoming Batman video game Gotham Knights has officially gone gold. Originally slated to release back in 2021, WB Games ended up later pushing back the open-world co-op title to a new window in 2022. And while the project has taken a bit longer to arrive than some fans would have liked, Gotham Knights is now essentially guaranteed to launch on its October release date.
ComicBook
LEGO Unveils the Massive 76405 Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition Set
LEGO has done a small scale Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set in the past, but the new 76405 Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition set is second only to the 71043 Hogwarts Castle set (LEGO Shop) in terms of sheer size. It includes a whopping 5129 pieces and 20 minifigures. What's more, LEGO is celebrating the launch of the set with a contest that offers the chance to "play, build and stay on a real LEGO Hogwarts Express train." Everything you need to know about the new Hogwarts Express LEGO set and the contest can be found below.
ComicBook
Marvel's Newest God Just Passed Judgment on a Classic Avenger (Exclusive)
Judgment Day has come for a classic member of the Avengers. Marvel has reached the First Act of its latest event series, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes both succeeding and failing to stop the war between the X-Men and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 concluded with Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, and Mister Sinister reviving the Celestial that serves as Avengers Mountain and influencing it enough to order the Eternals under the command of Druig to cease their attack on Krakoa. However, what they didn't anticipate was the Celestial known as Progenitor deciding to then judge the citizens of Earth.
ComicBook
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release
There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.
ComicBook
Star Trek Day Announced
Star Trek Day has been announced by Paramount+! Fans of the Science Fiction franchise will be pleased to know the celebration gets stared on Thursday September 8 (12:00 PM, PT/3:00 PM, ET). Streaming live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, Star Trek Day is set to feature a ton of in-person conversations with cast members from the entire Star Trek universe. Also included in the day's festivities will be some awesome announcements and reveals for everything Star Trek. Information surrounding this live-streamed celebration and programming notes for Star Trek Day can be found at StarTrek.com/Day. By looking at the schedule beforehand, you can make sure you don't miss any of your favorites.
ComicBook
Corey Feldman on Goonies 2: You Want a Top Gun Sequel, Not a Ghostbusters Reboot
Goonies never say "remake." The Goonies star Corey Feldman, who played Mouth in the beloved 1985 Richard Donner film, was asked if there have been talks about a remake during a panel at Tennessee's Fanboy Knoxville convention. "Let's hope not. Those remakes, they ruin everything," Feldman said of redoing the classic film that also starred Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Jonathan Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Josh Brolin, among others. According to Feldman, a second Goonies should aspire to be a decades-later sequel with the original cast — more Top Gun: Maverick than the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot.
