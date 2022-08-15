ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

New Phila Fire Department rescues puppy Sunday

The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA – At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the New Philadelphia Fire Department received a report in-person from a resident at the fire station that his puppy was stuck in a storm drain near the railroad tracks under the South Broadway bridge. According to Captain Robert Snyder, firefighters "used our new battery operated K-12 [circular saw] to cut the metal grate. One firefighter entered the storm drain and rescued the puppy, while the remaining crew members helped direct the puppy to safety. The puppy was unharmed and happy to see its owner. Firefighters completed the rescue in 20 minutes!"

