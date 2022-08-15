ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Burn Pit Bill to provide important funding to veterans who were exposed on active duty

By Susie Jones
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNxa1_0hI2PiaK00

Minnesota Veterans will soon get the help they need after being exposed to burn pits while on active duty.

A bill was recently passed in Congress that will expand their benefits. The legislation is the biggest expansion of veterans' health care and benefits in more than 30 years.

Larry Herke is the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs and he says it's a big deal for many Minnesota vets.

“Before you had to prove that there was a link there between your service,” says Herke. “Now with the presumptives, there's no longer a requirement to provide that link. It's just, you have to prove basically, or get checked out to make sure that you actually have whatever the element is that you're claiming.”

Herke is encouraging all Minnesota veterans to go to their county to schedule an appointment for a checkup. Then they can see if they have conditions that may be covered under the new law.

“One of my concerns as commissioner is that we're only treating about 30% of our veterans currently at the VA Medical Center,” Herke told WCCO’s Susie Jones. “So I think this is going to open the door to a much larger audience, and I believe you're going to see a lot of veterans getting treatments that were not eligible previously.”

Herke says the bill increases access to care and disability payments and mandates the Department of Veterans Affairs to assume some respiratory conditions and cancers were related to the exposure to burn pits.

The bill struggled some to get passed by the House. After initially getting 84 votes two months ago, it failed in July with only 55 votes after a change in language in the bill in reference to "using rural medical practices for the VA."

Democrats said the change did nothing significant to the bill or funding, while some Republicans changed their vote with one calling it "a budgetary gimmick".

It was eventually passed August 3 and signed into law by President Biden last week.

Much like Agent Orange in Vietnam, burn pit exposure has become synonymous with combat in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries to which American troops deployed following 9/11. Since then, millions of veterans and service members have potentially been exposed to areas of open-air, uncontrolled combustion of trash and other waste. The practice caused toxic substances to fill the air where American troops served, sparking a host of long-term health consequences.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, chemicals, human waste, paint, fuel, metal, plastics, rubber, and other materials can create more hazards when burned in open air pits than other controlled burns.
Burn pit exposure will have different impacts for each individual exposed since the chemicals and toxins released were not consistent from location to location.

Comments / 1

Related
The Conversation U.S.

PACT Act providing health care to burn pit victims caps decades of denied benefits for veterans

During a 13-month stint in Iraq that began in 2006, Heath Robinson served as a medic with the Ohio National Guard. Like thousands of others soldiers stationed there, he was routinely exposed to toxic smoke emanating from what are known as burn pits. Located near military bases, some of these pits were nearly as large as three city blocks and were used by the military to incinerate chemical weapons, computer hardware, human remains, medical waste, asbestos, pesticides, paint cans, fuels, rubber and other materials. A decade after his deployment, Robinson was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer....
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Navy Times

Retired Navy chief charged over ‘fraudulent’ scheme targeting sailors, vets

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a retired Navy chief with fraud over allegations that he took nearly $355,000 in investment funds from dozens of sailors, reservists and veterans who were part of a chief Facebook group and spent nearly half the money on gambling and personal expenses, the agency announced Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
fcfreepress

Truck Driver Indicted on $200k in Social Security Fraud

The indictment of a Pennsylvania truck driver accused of collecting more than $200,00 in Social Security disability benefits is part of an estimated $3 billion nationwide problem. The indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court, charges Dwayne Bent with eight counts of wire fraud and one count of Social Security...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controlled Burns#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Minnesota Veterans#The Va Medical Center
FireRescue1

President Biden signs law extending PSOB benefits for PTSD, acute stress, suicide

The Public Safety Officer Support Act supports first responders who experienced PTSD or died by suicide following exposure to certain traumatic events — WASHINGTON — Following House passage in May and the Senate’s assent on Aug. 1, President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law the Public Safety Officer Support Act, a bill thatexpands death and disability benefits under the Public Safety Officers' Benefits program to include first responders who die by suicide or are disabled by traumatic experiences.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
parentherald.com

Cheaper Hearing Aids on the Way for Americans After FDA Finalizes Rule

Help is on the way for Americans with hearing problems as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally announced on Tuesday, August 16, a long-awaited rule change that would make hearing aids cheaper and possibly even better. With the change, people with mild to moderate hearing loss can buy...
HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Syria demands US troops leave immediately

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime demanded on Wednesday that U.S. troops leave the country immediately. The Assad government has long-opposed the U.S. presence in Syria, but this new demand comes two days after a U.S. base in the country came under a rocket attack. The Syrian Foreign Ministry issued...
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. approves sale of over-the-counter hearing aids

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, allowing millions of Americans to buy hearing aids without seeing an audiologist and potentially saving individuals thousands of dollars.
POLITICS
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy