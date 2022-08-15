ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Justice declares State of Emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties

By Isaac Taylor
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties after flooding hit the Mountain State.

Justice says in Kanawha, Putnam and Fayette counties four to six inches of rain fell overnight, flooding several roads.

Reports of high water, flash flooding in Putnam, Kanawha counties

Emergency crews are dealing with a number of water rescues, including at least 20 people rescued from their homes, and significant flash flooding across Kanawha County Monday morning.

In Charleston, there are a number of reports of high water from the area of Spring Street on the West Side to Greenbrier Street near Capitol High School. Sissonville is also seeing a number of areas of high water. The governor says the worst of the flooding in Kanawha County happened in the areas of Kelly’s Creek Road, Hughes Creek Road, Campbells Creek Road, Smithers Creek Road and Cannelton Hollow Road.

According to Kanawha County officials, the Kanawha County Early Response Team was activated at the Emergency Operations Center and in the field due to the number of high water calls throughout the county.

A public safety emergency alert was issued for the Point Lick area. Anyone in that area is encouraged to move to higher ground.

