ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Gas Prices Decrease By Nearly 12 Cents in Past Week

By TheOlympiaDShow
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oc5fB_0hI2PWwU00

Source: David Espejo / Getty

The Queen City is finally starting to feel some relief at the pumps!

As of Monday, the average gallon of regular petrol in Charlotte cost $3.74, a decrease of 11.8 cents over the previous week.

GasBuddy’s daily server of 665 stations shows this is the seventh week in a row that there have been declines.

The cost is still 11 cents more than the 10-year high of $3.63 per gallon on August 15, 2012.

According to GasBuddy analysts, gas prices in Charlotte are 86.5 cents per gallon more than they were a year ago and are down 50.1 cents per gallon from only one month ago. As of August 14, the cheapest station in the city has a gallon price of $3.46, and the most expensive has a gallon price of $4.49, a difference of $1.03 a gallon.

Read the full story here.

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Fixing the 'hole' in Charlotte's weather radar

The Charlotte area does not have a dedicated National Weather Service radar unit. The nearest one is in Greer, South Carolina almost 100 miles away. That’s led to long-running concern over whether Charlotte is at risk of having too little warning before storms because of inadequate radar coverage. Now one TV station is trying to fill in that radar gap. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Woody Cain talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
City
Charlotte, NC
13newsnow.com

Is dining out cheaper than buying groceries?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising prices are impacting pretty much every part of our lives, but could it actually be cheaper to enjoy a night out at a restaurant than take a trip to the grocery store?. Many people are looking to save a few bucks any way they can...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Road test waivers are ending next month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the summer peak season winds down, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will be making some changes to office hours at several driver license offices across the state. Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21, will end at the close...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte

Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

National Thrift Shop Day

CHARLOTTE N.C.- Today is National Thrift Shop Day. Thrift stores are an easy way to shop without spending a lot of money. The Goodwill Boutique on South Boulevard offers an upscale thrifting experience. And the price is just right!
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WSOC Charlotte

Tickets on sale for 55th annual Southern Christmas Show

CHARLOTTE — Tickets for the 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, coming to The Park Expo and Conference Center from Nov. 10-20, are now on sale. The show, with the theme of “A Winter Wonderland,” will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

9 Charlotte Hotels For A Staycation

Summer is winding down and school is about to start back up. Do you need one last relaxing weekend before the crazy begins? What about staying in Charlotte for a staycation? We are lucky to have some incredible hotels in the Charlotte area with great amenities so you don’t even have to leave the city for an exciting weekend. Whether you want to check into the hotel and not leave until checkout, have a location perfect for activities, or bring the kids there’s something for everyone!
CHARLOTTE, NC
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

650
Followers
622
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy