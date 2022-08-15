ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Fazoli's is making a comeback in Phoenix. This is where the first new restaurant will open

By Bahar Anooshahr, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Fazoli's fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the fast-casual Italian restaurant following its March 2022 promise to bring the chain back to metro Phoenix .

The initial announcement did not mention where or when the Arizona locations would open. An Aug. 13 Instagram post showed a photo of a plane’s window with a Fazoli's cup and popular garlic buttery breadsticks on the open tray table.

The post read: “PHOENIX – Prepare for landing! The first of nine Fazoli's restaurants coming to the Phoenix area will open later this year inside of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.” In a statement to The Arizona Republic, Fazoli's confirmed the restaurant will be in Terminal 4.

The chain added that they intend to bring back old favorites and add new menu items.

New restaurants: Maggiore Group to open 2 new Italian restaurants in metro Phoenix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAggP_0hI2PPlP00

A mixed reaction from fans

Those who have missed the restaurant since its closure in 2008 took to social media to celebrate and complain. sleepypuppy.eth commented: “I've been waiting my whole adult life for the return of Fazolis to Phoenix!”, while others complained about the location.

Fazoli’s responded to the comments with promises that more locations are in the works.

The fast-casual Italian brand that started in Lexington, Kentucky, serves its pizza, subs, pasta, dessert and unlimited breadsticks at more than 200 restaurants nationwide. The Sky Harbor location will be the first of nine planned locations across the Valley, which will be operated by Mesa’s Kind Hospitality group, which also runs Panera Bread, Macayo’s Mexican Food and O.H.S.O. Brewery.

Neither the opening date for the airport location or locations for the other new branches have been announced.

Details: fazolis.com and @fazolisitalian on Instagram.

More sliders: White Castle is opening another metro Phoenix location

Reach the reporter at BAnooshahr@azcentral.com . Follow @banooshahr on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fazoli's is making a comeback in Phoenix. This is where the first new restaurant will open

Comments / 15

Kim V
3d ago

Would like to see one open in Goodyear. The food is decent for fast Italian.

Reply(1)
7
Related
AZFamily

Homeless family living in the desert outside Surprise surrenders 150 dogs

Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in Peoria. Thousands were still without power Friday morning as APS crews worked to repair the damage. Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley. Updated: 10...
SURPRISE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Panera Bread#Arizona#Food Drink#Restaurants#Italian#The Arizona Republic#Maggiore Group
azbigmedia.com

Village at Prasada gets two new restaurants

SimonCRE, a national commercial real estate development and acquisition firm, has released that it has signed two more restaurants, Lou Malnati’s and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, to be added to the Street Fare at Alexandria. Located in the upcoming retail center Village at Prasada, this restaurant hub is centrally located to provide Surprise residents with indoor and outdoor eating opportunities with immense walkability, offering the open-air retail experience that many shoppers want today.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Customer favorite at Fry’s Starbucks in Gilbert wins Pay It Forward award

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward to Diane Schweikardt, a customer favorite at a Fry’s Starbucks in Gilbert. Jack Laniero nominated Diane for her hard work and friendliness to customers. “With the staff shortages, she sometimes works a week straight. She’s trained all the new people and she’s happy to see everybody every day. Not just me, I hear other customers tell Diane that we don’t go through the drive thru; we come to see you. She is very well-liked in this community,” he explained.
GILBERT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers

The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

The Uncommon Opens in Chandler

The Uncommon Chandler is designed to bring out the kiddo in all of us; think a Zoltar machine, shuffleboard, Skee-Ball, pinball, ping pong tables, a photo booth, bubble hockey and endless video games. Retro toys and trinkets also fill the quirky space. “The amount of detail that has been packed...
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening Soon

Grab yourself a burger and a beer at a new restaurant.Aleisha Kalina/Unsplash. Few things go as well together as cold beer and cheeseburgers. There’s something simple and yet delicious about the combo. It harkens back to the feeling of being out at a cookout, enjoying burgers someone just pulled from the grill and a frosty cold beer. It is why restaurants around the world continue to offer the combo together. And now, a new restaurant coming to the Valley will specialize in both cheeseburgers and beers.
SURPRISE, AZ
Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Opening In Town

An iconic burger chain is opening in town.Gabriel Testoni/Unsplash. Anyone craving a burger in metro Phoenix has no shortage of options. Most of the main burger chains in the United States have at least one restaurant slinging beef patties somewhere in the Valley. However, there is one legendary burger chain with a cult-like following (and even movies named after it) that, until recently, has been strangely absent. Thankfully, that changed just a few years ago, and now a second location is in the works.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Heavy rain hits part of Valley on Thursday, many left without power

PHOENIX — Thursday started one of the strongest local weather systems of the season as rain pounded and residents around the Valley were left without power. Starting Thursday and lasting through Monday, some areas in Phoenix could see up to 3 inches of rain. The rain started around 4...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

C|303 breaks ground on mile-long Phase 1 along Loop 303

Phoenix-based real estate development firm Merit Partners, along with First Industrial Realty Trust and Diamond Realty Investments, have broken ground on Phase One of C|303, a Class A modern industrial logistics park situated in the heart of metro Phoenix’s Loop 303 industrial corridor. At build-out, the project will occupy one full mile of Loop 303 frontage.
PHOENIX, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona’s Former Governor Hired as Cannabis CEO

Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer of Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator. As co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Sun City woman billed $1,700 by FedEx to deliver $500 patio set

Phoenix has one of the highest inflation rates in the country. The cities with the highest rate of inflation were just revealed and unfortunately, Phoenix was near the top. ‘Reese’s Law’ signed in honor of toddler who died after swallowing a battery. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The...
SUN CITY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?

The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more

The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy