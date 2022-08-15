Fazoli's is making a comeback in Phoenix. This is where the first new restaurant will open

Fazoli's fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the fast-casual Italian restaurant following its March 2022 promise to bring the chain back to metro Phoenix .

The initial announcement did not mention where or when the Arizona locations would open. An Aug. 13 Instagram post showed a photo of a plane’s window with a Fazoli's cup and popular garlic buttery breadsticks on the open tray table.

The post read: “PHOENIX – Prepare for landing! The first of nine Fazoli's restaurants coming to the Phoenix area will open later this year inside of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.” In a statement to The Arizona Republic, Fazoli's confirmed the restaurant will be in Terminal 4.

The chain added that they intend to bring back old favorites and add new menu items.

A mixed reaction from fans

Those who have missed the restaurant since its closure in 2008 took to social media to celebrate and complain. sleepypuppy.eth commented: “I've been waiting my whole adult life for the return of Fazolis to Phoenix!”, while others complained about the location.

Fazoli’s responded to the comments with promises that more locations are in the works.

The fast-casual Italian brand that started in Lexington, Kentucky, serves its pizza, subs, pasta, dessert and unlimited breadsticks at more than 200 restaurants nationwide. The Sky Harbor location will be the first of nine planned locations across the Valley, which will be operated by Mesa’s Kind Hospitality group, which also runs Panera Bread, Macayo’s Mexican Food and O.H.S.O. Brewery.

Neither the opening date for the airport location or locations for the other new branches have been announced.

Details: fazolis.com and @fazolisitalian on Instagram.

