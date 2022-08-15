Steve Worster, a two-time All-American fullback at Texas and a central figure in coach Darrell Royal’s thunderous, innovative Wishbone offense from 1968-70, died on Saturday, according to the UT sports information department. He was 73.

Funeral arrangements are still pending with the Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Known to Texas fans as “Woo-Woo” Worster, the hard-charging fullback from Bridge City helped the Longhorns win the 1969 and 1970 national titles with a 30-2-1 combined record. UT won three Southwest Conference titles during his three seasons on the varsity squad, and Worster finished with 2,353 career yards and 36 touchdowns.

Royal used a formation that included three running backs who lined up in a formation that looked like a wishbone. With three runners and the quarterback, the Horns had four running threats going all sorts of directions.

Worster averaged an eye-popping 5.1 yards per carry and bulldozed his way into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor and the Texas Sports and Texas High School Halls of Fame.

“This is a sad time for a lot of us,” former Texas running back Billy Dale, Worster’s teammate, told the Houston Chronicle. “The wishbone was defined by the Worster Bunch, and now our namesake is gone.”

Worster was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round in 1971. He ultimately played one year in the Canadian Football League before retiring from football.

Worster is survived by his daughter, Erin, and son, Scott.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Steve Worster, two-time All-American powering the Wishbone at Texas, dies at 73