ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Steve Worster, two-time All-American powering the Wishbone at Texas, dies at 73

By Brian Davis, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

Steve Worster, a two-time All-American fullback at Texas and a central figure in coach Darrell Royal’s thunderous, innovative Wishbone offense from 1968-70, died on Saturday, according to the UT sports information department. He was 73.

Funeral arrangements are still pending with the Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Known to Texas fans as “Woo-Woo” Worster, the hard-charging fullback from Bridge City helped the Longhorns win the 1969 and 1970 national titles with a 30-2-1 combined record. UT won three Southwest Conference titles during his three seasons on the varsity squad, and Worster finished with 2,353 career yards and 36 touchdowns.

Royal used a formation that included three running backs who lined up in a formation that looked like a wishbone. With three runners and the quarterback, the Horns had four running threats going all sorts of directions.

Worster averaged an eye-popping 5.1 yards per carry and bulldozed his way into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor and the Texas Sports and Texas High School Halls of Fame.

“This is a sad time for a lot of us,” former Texas running back Billy Dale, Worster’s teammate, told the Houston Chronicle. “The wishbone was defined by the Worster Bunch, and now our namesake is gone.”

Worster was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round in 1971. He ultimately played one year in the Canadian Football League before retiring from football.

Worster is survived by his daughter, Erin, and son, Scott.

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or follow on Twitter via @BDavisAAS .

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Steve Worster, two-time All-American powering the Wishbone at Texas, dies at 73

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange, TX
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Bridge City, TX
City
Austin, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Worster
Person
Darrell Royal
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy