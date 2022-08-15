ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page, AZ

Small plane crashes into Lake Powell, leaving 2 dead, 5 hurt

By Laura Daniella Sepulveda, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FBKlP_0hI2PIpY00

A small plane crashed into Lake Powell on Saturday evening, leaving two people dead and five injured, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

FAA reports indicate a Cessna 207 carrying at least 7 people, including flight crew, crashed northeast of Page at about 11 p.m. The incident was not reported by the FAA until Monday.

Two of the passengers died and three more people sustained serious injuries, according to the FAA. The pilot and one more passenger had minor injuries, according to the administration.

The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the cause of the crash.

The Arizona Republic reached out to American Aviation Inc., the plane's registered owner according to the FAA registry, on Monday.

A representative with the company told The Republic he "can't give any information about (the crash) at this time."

The representative also did not confirm whether the plane was an air tour plane.

No further details were available.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Small plane crashes into Lake Powell, leaving 2 dead, 5 hurt

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Plane plunges into lake at Utah-Arizona border, killing two people

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday. The pilot of the single-engine plane reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the Cessna 207 went down in Lake Powell National Park near the […]
PAGE, AZ
nypressnews.com

Arizona firefighters rescue 25 people during intense canyon flooding

Arizona firefighters executed a daring rescue during raging floods last week — using their truck’s ladder to help 25 people, including an infant, to safety. Two Tucson Fire Department trucks responded to the Friday night flooding as the large group was trapped at the low water crossing in Bear Canyon, part of the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, as water levels rapidly rose, making the trek treacherous.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Page, AZ
Page, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Page, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
ksl.com

Is it time to rethink the 'Mighty 5'? Tourism leaders by this Utah park think so

SALT LAKE CITY — If you're worried about overcrowded national parks in Utah, Falyn Owens says come on down to Bryce Canyon National Park. There are plenty of vacant rooms, empty restaurant tables and, of course, scenic views to go around, says Owens, the executive director of the Garfield County Office of Tourism. Since that might not be the case at nearby Zion National Park, Garfield County tourism leaders are looking at a new promotion boasting zero-minute wait times into the park.
UTAH STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah

WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Coast Guard operation stops 4 illegal voyages at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Coast Guard stopped four illegal voyages this month at Lake Tahoe during a multi-day operation where investigators boarded more than 60 boats. The operation ran from Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 4-7. The Coast Guard in a news release said investigators boarded boats to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cessna#The Arizona Republic#American Aviation Inc
KXRM

Married couple from Utah killed in crash south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Saturday have been identified as a married couple from Utah. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off […]
PUEBLO, CO
Gephardt Daily

Flooding damages highway, delays travel in southern Utah

MONTICELLO, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday damaged and closed State Route 211 and delayed travel on U.S. 191 in San Juan County. Photos tweeted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. show a section of SR-211 where the highway has been washed away.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Arizona man found dead after being reported missing in Kane County

ESCALANTE, Garfield County — A man was found dead in Kane County on Sunday morning after his family reported him missing the night before. The family of Roger Stricklett, an 80-year-old man from Phoenix, reached out to Garfield County officials on Saturday and said they had been tracking his phone's location and its last location was on Hole in the Rock Road. Garfield County deputies contacted Kane Counties at about 6:10 p.m. to report they had found Stricklett's truck in Kane County, two miles south of the Dry Fork turnoff.
KANE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC4

NWS: Flash Flood Warnings issued throughout Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a new Flash Flood Warning for Last Chance Creek near Lake Powell and the surrounding areas. The Warning will be in effect until 9:15 PM MDT and is expected to be quite powerful, calling the damage threat “Considerable”. Radar has indicated heavy rain […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
UTAH STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake

SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy