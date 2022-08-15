ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Liz Cheney Leaks Audio Contradicting Trump-Backed Rival’s Accusations

What should have been a quick phone call between primary opponents has now devolved into a televised, audio-leaking debacle between the defeated Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman. It started when Cheney said that once the election was decided she tried to call Hageman to concede three times, and ultimately left a voicemail that was never returned. During an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, however, Hageman claimed Cheney only left a “very brief two-second message” on her phone. Hageman said Cheney had simply said “Hello, Harriet” before hanging up, and didn’t address “any kind of concession...
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

