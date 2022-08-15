ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakwood, GA

Dunkin’ vs. Danny’s may be coming to Oakwood shopping center

By Jeff Gill
The Times
 2 days ago
A new Dunkin' doughnuts shop is being built off Winder Highway in Oakwood. - photo by Jeff Gill

Dunkin’ is well on its way to a new doughnut shop opening in Oakwood, setting off a potential sweet tooth war.

Construction is taking place in an outparcel at the Royal Lakes Marketplace off Winder Highway and Sloan Mill Road.

The 2,158-square-foot store featuring a drive-thru will be close to another outparcel occupied by the established Danny’s Donuts.

Social media is buzzing with chatter about competition between the two. Dunkin’ is a national chain, with another store 3 miles away on Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood. Danny’s Donut started in Gainesville in 2016 before expanding to several locations in the Hall County area.

An employee at the Danny’s store in Oakwood declined comment when reached Monday, Aug. 15. Dunkin’ officials couldn’t be reached for comment or more details about the new store, including when it might open.

In an interview in March, when news first broke of the new Dunkin, Nathan Kheav of Danny’s said he couldn’t understand why Dunkin’ would build a location so near his store.

“They have so many options. Why did they pick us?” he said. “They’re a big company and we’re a small one.”

Media Account for The Times

