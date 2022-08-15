“We over me” has always been one of the main core values Olmsted Falls’ volleyball program had since Coach Brigid Radigan took over eight years ago. “We get girls to buy into our core values and they are all about the team,” she said. “They are not in it for themselves. They are all about what they can do to help (Olmsted Falls) win.”

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO