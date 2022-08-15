ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happenings — what’s coming up in Northeast Ohio starting Aug. 19

Here is a brief rundown of some coming entertainment options in Northeast Ohio. Make submissions for consideration via email to entertainment@morningjournal.com or entertainment@news-herald.com. You must include a phone number and/or web address for publication. Art. Cleveland Botanical Garden: 11030 East Blvd., presents “Awake in Every Sense,” Rachel Hayes’ art installation...
Student WEB CORPS program comes to Lorain County students thanks to community partners

Several Lorain County high school students had the opportunity this summer to learn web development, project management and employability skills, according to a news release. The youth were involved in Student WEB CORPS – a signature program of TECH CORPS, a national nonprofit committed to ensuring all K-12 students have access to high-quality technology programs. Students from Lorain Schools, Elyria Schools, Clearview Schools and Ohio Virtual Academy in Avon took part in the learn-and-earn experience, the release said.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Olmsted Falls volleyball: Senior-laden Bulldogs look to bounce back in 2022

“We over me” has always been one of the main core values Olmsted Falls’ volleyball program had since Coach Brigid Radigan took over eight years ago. “We get girls to buy into our core values and they are all about the team,” she said. “They are not in it for themselves. They are all about what they can do to help (Olmsted Falls) win.”
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Vermilion volleyball: Sailors look to keep winning culture afloat in 2022

In two years, Vermilion coach Kara Coffman and the Sailors took the program from a middle-of-the-pack Sandusky Bay Conference team to a Division II regional finalist. Following their 26-1 elite-eight run from 2021, Vermilion is hungry to get back to regional competition. “I feel like we have been working really...

