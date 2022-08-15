ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

niceville.com

Alleged chase, gunfire land Fort Walton Beach man in jail

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man allegedly chased a vehicle and shot at it in two different locations in the city during the chase, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said in a press release. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), Samuel...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

FDLE: Pensacola gun shop manager defrauded more than 100 customers

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says John David Floyd -- the manager of Don's Gun Shop in Pensacola -- defrauded more than 100 customers out of over $100,000. Channel 3 reported Thursday that Floyd, 57, was charged with 129 felony counts in Escambia County. He was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Colorado man charged with robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man responsible for robbing a Fort Walton Beach convenient store Tuesday. Ryan Cardwell-Belshe, 38, of Colorado Springs, is charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe had given a clerk working at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Orlando woman, 23, killed as car crashes into tree in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash in Walton County Thursday afternoon left a 23-year-old woman dead and a 24-year-old man critical. Both victims are from Orlando. The crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on I-10 west near mile marker 87. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan traveled off the roadway...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Woman wanted for vehicle theft, fraud in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help locating a wanted 48-year-old woman in Santa Rosa County. Crime Stoppers posted Wednesday that Tracy Annette Dunwoody is wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle, fraud/illegal use of credit cards, and damage property criminal mischief. Dunwoody is...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola gun shop business manager facing 129 criminal charges

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The business manager of a Pensacola gun shop is facing 129 criminal charges Thursday night. 57-year-old John Floyd, business manager of Don's Gun Shop in Pensacola, was arrested on a warrant out of Georgia back in March. Floyd is charged with organized fraud, racketeering, petit theft,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Police: Panama City Beach scammer arrested in $218,000 fraud case

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jamaican man who was running a publisher’s clearing house fraud scheme in Panama City Beach was arrested after the victim sent him $20,000, police said. Panama City Beach police said 25-year-old Thaniel Thompson contacted the victim in April and told her she had won the Publisher’s Clearing House […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Woman killed after car hits tree, catches fire in Walton county

WALTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after the car they were traveling in veered off the roadway and collided with a tree. Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the accident around 1:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon. A sedan was reportedly traveling...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County acquires more public beachfront property in Destin

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County is one step closer to having more access to public beachfront property. The county and the city of Destin have acquired three more parcels of property. It'll be near Crystal Beach and the county's public park. The parcels will provide more parking space, showers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Deputies clear text threat at Pine Forest High School

UPDATE - 11 A.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have cleared the text threat at Pine Forest High School after finding it to be non-credible. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the lockdown at the school has been lifted. No further details were released. Check back here for more updates.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking meth

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man is sentenced to 15 years in state prison after being convicted of trafficking meth. Jason Stewart McGowan was found guilty of Trafficking in Methamphetamine - 14 grams or more, but less than 28 grams. Three years of the 15-year sentence will be...
PENSACOLA, FL

