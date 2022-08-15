Read full article on original website
niceville.com
Alleged chase, gunfire land Fort Walton Beach man in jail
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man allegedly chased a vehicle and shot at it in two different locations in the city during the chase, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said in a press release. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), Samuel...
WEAR
Report: Woman steals $2,183 worth of pots, plants from Okaloosa County shop
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman Wednesday night for robbing a Shalimar plant shop and nursery. Miranda Nicole Rice, 37, of Shalimar, is charged with two counts of unarmed burglary to a structure not occupied and larceny-grand theft over $750. According to the arrest...
WEAR
Deputies: 2 arrested at Florida Golden Corral after stealing credit cards from vehicle
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Two suspects were taken into custody at a Panama City Golden Corral after stealing several credits cards from a vehicle, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. Walton County deputies say in a release, Katherine Gutierrez, 28, and Adrian Diaz Rodriguez, 26, broke into the vehicle...
WEAR
FDLE: Pensacola gun shop manager defrauded more than 100 customers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says John David Floyd -- the manager of Don's Gun Shop in Pensacola -- defrauded more than 100 customers out of over $100,000. Channel 3 reported Thursday that Floyd, 57, was charged with 129 felony counts in Escambia County. He was...
WEAR
Owner of Pensacola fencing company charged with defrauding several customers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The owner of a Pensacola fencing company was arrested Wednesday for the second time in less than a month on fraud and larceny charges. Cody Brown, 33, of Pensacola -- the owner of Kodiak Fence Company -- was arrested Wednesday on these charges:. fraud - swindle (two...
WEAR
Colorado man charged with robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man responsible for robbing a Fort Walton Beach convenient store Tuesday. Ryan Cardwell-Belshe, 38, of Colorado Springs, is charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe had given a clerk working at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack...
waltonso.org
WALTON COUNTY CAR BURGLARY SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN BAY COUNTY, FACE CHARGES FROM MULTIPLE AGENCIES
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Burglary suspects who broke into a car while the victims enjoyed the beach have been arrested in Bay County. The burglary occurred sometime between 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm on August 15th on Seabreeze Trail in Inlet Beach. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and took two backpacks, a wallet, and a purse.
WEAR
Orlando woman, 23, killed as car crashes into tree in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash in Walton County Thursday afternoon left a 23-year-old woman dead and a 24-year-old man critical. Both victims are from Orlando. The crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on I-10 west near mile marker 87. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan traveled off the roadway...
WEAR
Woman wanted for vehicle theft, fraud in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help locating a wanted 48-year-old woman in Santa Rosa County. Crime Stoppers posted Wednesday that Tracy Annette Dunwoody is wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle, fraud/illegal use of credit cards, and damage property criminal mischief. Dunwoody is...
WEAR
Pensacola gun shop business manager facing 129 criminal charges
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The business manager of a Pensacola gun shop is facing 129 criminal charges Thursday night. 57-year-old John Floyd, business manager of Don's Gun Shop in Pensacola, was arrested on a warrant out of Georgia back in March. Floyd is charged with organized fraud, racketeering, petit theft,...
WEAR
Deputies: 72-year-old Pensacola man videoed underneath at least 14 females skirts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 72-year-old Pensacola man is accused of taking photos/videos underneath the skirts and dresses of at least 14 females. Vincent Carlo was arrested Wednesday and charged with:. voyeurism. battery. two counts of video voyeurism of a child less than 16 years of age. He was released...
Police: Panama City Beach scammer arrested in $218,000 fraud case
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jamaican man who was running a publisher’s clearing house fraud scheme in Panama City Beach was arrested after the victim sent him $20,000, police said. Panama City Beach police said 25-year-old Thaniel Thompson contacted the victim in April and told her she had won the Publisher’s Clearing House […]
WJHG-TV
Woman killed after car hits tree, catches fire in Walton county
WALTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after the car they were traveling in veered off the roadway and collided with a tree. Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the accident around 1:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon. A sedan was reportedly traveling...
WEAR
Deputies: 23-year-old, 4 teens arrested for multiple Escambia County vehicle burglaries
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old and four teens were arrested after multiple attempted vehicle burglaries took place in Escambia County over the weekend, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Escambia County deputies arrested Keshaun Jenkins, 23, early Sunday morning after they say Jenkins, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old...
WEAR
Gulf Breeze homeowner alleges Matt Banks still working after contractors license revoked
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks, the owner of Banks Construction, is under fire again Wednesday night. Santa Rosa County officials say Banks is trying to do work in the county after his license was revoked last week by the county's Contractor Competency Board. Banks is accused of taking...
WEAR
68-year-old man killed in crash on W Michigan Ave. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 68-year-old Pensacola man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:40 p.m. at W Michigan Avenue and Memphis Avenue. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash occurred when the man pulled in front of an oncoming vehicle as he attempted...
WEAR
Okaloosa County acquires more public beachfront property in Destin
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County is one step closer to having more access to public beachfront property. The county and the city of Destin have acquired three more parcels of property. It'll be near Crystal Beach and the county's public park. The parcels will provide more parking space, showers...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man charged with fatal hit-and run claims he ran over cardboard box
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man charged in the fatal hit-and-run crash on Bayou Texar bridge early Monday morning told police in an arrest report he thought he had run over a cardboard box. John Kings, 37, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death for the...
WEAR
UPDATE: Deputies clear text threat at Pine Forest High School
UPDATE - 11 A.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have cleared the text threat at Pine Forest High School after finding it to be non-credible. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the lockdown at the school has been lifted. No further details were released. Check back here for more updates.
WEAR
Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking meth
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 44-year-old Pensacola man is sentenced to 15 years in state prison after being convicted of trafficking meth. Jason Stewart McGowan was found guilty of Trafficking in Methamphetamine - 14 grams or more, but less than 28 grams. Three years of the 15-year sentence will be...
