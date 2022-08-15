Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
USGS: Earthquake rattles Western NC Saturday night
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake shook Mitchell County, North Carolina between Bakersville and Spruce Pine late Saturday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 2.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:58 p.m. Saturday about 4.3 miles north of Spruce Pine. The earthquake had a depth of about 4.1 miles. The area of […]
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
foxwilmington.com
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake...
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
USGS confirms earthquake in Mitchell County
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in Mitchell county Saturday night. The 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Spruce Pine, North Carolina just before 10 p.m., according to USGS. The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.
Shake, rattle & roll: Another earthquake strikes the Carolinas
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. — Another earthquake has struck the Carolinas. The USGS recorded a 2.0 magnitude quake about 4 miles north of Spruce Pine just before 10 p.m. Saturday. That's in Mitchell County, North Carolina. The USGS said that the quake struck at a depth of about 4 miles....
Round of ammo found on Rutherford Co. school bus
A round of ammunition was found on a school bus in Rutherford County.
Rising Energy and Materials Cost Lead to First Rate Adjustment in Nearly a Decade
Average member bill will see an additional $5 monthly beginning October 2022. Lenoir, North Carolina (August 19, 2022) – After nearly a decade of holding rates steady, rising wholesale power and materials costs are driving the need for an overall 3.5 percent rate adjustment recently approved by Blue Ridge Energy’s board of directors after conducting a thorough cost-of-service study.
Deep Gap Fire Destroys Homestead
On Tuesday around 12PM the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 138 Clyde Lane. According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland the cause of the fire is still unknown and currently being investigated. Thankfully at the time of the fire no one was home.
Blowing Rock State of the Town
The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Community, the Town of Blowing Rock, and the Government & Education Committee are hosting the annual “State of the Town” event on, Aug. 18, 5:30 p.m., at the American Legion Building on Wallingford Street. Charles Hardin, the CEO of Blowing Rock...
Water Main Break on Blairmont Drive in Boone
Thursday August 18 8:28am – There has been a water main break on Blairmont Drive in Boone. Water will be off for 6-8 hours to the following areas: Blairmont Drive, Southview Drive and Palmer Drive according to the Town of Boone. For more information, please contact Public Utilities at...
Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte
Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
Greene Concepts Upgrades Bottling Plant In Marion, NC
Greene Concepts is continuing to make additional improvements within and around its beverage and water bottling plant in Marion, North Carolina. “As sales continue to expand nationally and locally, the company experiences increased trailer traffic to its bottling plant. Resurfacing of all surrounding roadways leading to and around the plant, along with our parking lot, prepares our production facility to better receive trailers from larger national retail outlets,” said Ken Porter, Greene Concepts bottling plant manager.
JCPD: 1 dead after I-26 crash Wednesday morning
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 26 early Wednesday morning. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the Carroll Creek Road overpass around 3:32 a.m. Police found a 2007 Porsche 911 heading west on the interstate had gone […]
Lincoln County imposes new minimum lot-size standards
LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of amending the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to require a minimum lot size of one acre for new single-family homes. The change was discussed in May as a way to slow growth in the short-term...
Crash causes delays in McDowell County
MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in McDowell County is causing traffic delays. According to officials, Mill Creek Road in Old Fort is now blocked due to the crash. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
Conover man arrested for indecent liberties with child in southern Iredell
A man was arrested Friday following a report regarding indecent liberties with a minor in southern Iredell County. On July 18, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received the report, and Special Victim’s Unit Det. E. Lane reportedly observed the victim’s interview where the suspect was identified, 78-year-old Johann Stoltz of Conover. Lane interviewed the victim’s family, who provided additional information and evidence.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
July 2022 MLS Report from the High Country Association of Realtors®
High Country Realtors® saw a subtle slowdown in July, compared to previous years. The High Country MLS reports that in July 224 homes were sold worth a combined total of over $119 million, 195 of those sold locally in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties contributing to $107 million of that recorded sales volume. This is a 14 percent decrease in closed sales, and a 6 percent increase in sales volume compared to July of last year when 260 homes sold for $ 114 million in the four-county district. The median sold price for residential homes in July of this year was $402,450, a 9.7 percent decrease versus July of 2021 ($445,858). Home affordability is on the rise caused by the typical effects of inflation, which the nation is currently battling. Mortgage rates continued to rise in July, along with home prices throughout our local area, and the nation. Freddie Mac’s chief economist, Sam Khater, explains that “although rates continue to fluctuate, recent data suggest that the housing market is stabilizing as it transitions from the surge of activity during the pandemic to a more balanced market. Declines in purchase demand continue to diminish while supply remains fairly tight across most markets. The consequence is that house prices likely will continue to rise, but at a slower pace for the rest of the summer.” Locally, sellers received an average of 98% of the list price in July and the median days on market was 46 days.
