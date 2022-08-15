High Country Realtors® saw a subtle slowdown in July, compared to previous years. The High Country MLS reports that in July 224 homes were sold worth a combined total of over $119 million, 195 of those sold locally in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties contributing to $107 million of that recorded sales volume. This is a 14 percent decrease in closed sales, and a 6 percent increase in sales volume compared to July of last year when 260 homes sold for $ 114 million in the four-county district. The median sold price for residential homes in July of this year was $402,450, a 9.7 percent decrease versus July of 2021 ($445,858). Home affordability is on the rise caused by the typical effects of inflation, which the nation is currently battling. Mortgage rates continued to rise in July, along with home prices throughout our local area, and the nation. Freddie Mac’s chief economist, Sam Khater, explains that “although rates continue to fluctuate, recent data suggest that the housing market is stabilizing as it transitions from the surge of activity during the pandemic to a more balanced market. Declines in purchase demand continue to diminish while supply remains fairly tight across most markets. The consequence is that house prices likely will continue to rise, but at a slower pace for the rest of the summer.” Locally, sellers received an average of 98% of the list price in July and the median days on market was 46 days.

ASHE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO