ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday. The Rocky Mount Police Department said on Tuesday at about 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Dexter Street due to hearing of shots fired. Once there, they found spent shell casings in the roadway, and were told by emergency workers that a worker called saying their car was damaged by projectiles during the shooting.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO