One man & child arrested in Edgecombe Co. shooting; another man still at large
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say a man is still at large after another man and child were arrested in the case of a shooting. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Johnquavius McKinney has been arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. He is jailed on a $7,500 secured bond.
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
Edgecombe Co. investigation leads to drug charges for man
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested by Nash County deputies on drug charges stemming from an Edgecombe County investigation. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Tylius Daniels has been charged with selling/delivering heroin and possession of heroin with the intent to sell and deliver heroin, selling and delivering cocaine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and selling or deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.
Funeral held for Wake County Deputy in Raleigh Friday
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) — Family, friends and community members will come together on Friday to honor the life of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Bird was found dead last Friday around 1:00 a.m. in Southeastern Wake County. His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Providence...
Escaped Wayne County inmate caught in Wake County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An inmate who escaped from the Wayne County jail by driving away in a food service van has been caught in Wake County. Michael Glover was in jail for obtaining property by false pretenses. Deputies say the jailbreak happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The 33-year-old Glover...
Rocky Mount police arrest man on drug & gun charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police have arrested a man on drug and gun charges. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 42-year-old Kenneth Stancil was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule-1 controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for use, storage, or sale of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
POLICE: Goldsboro child missing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
Pinetops man accused of ramming patrol car during chase
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man led them on a chase early this morning that ended with him ramming a patrol car. Edgecombe County deputies have charged Charles Newell with assault with a deadly weapon, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, injury to personal property, reckless driving to endanger, and assault on a female.
Rocky Mount police investigating shooting that left one injured
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday. The Rocky Mount Police Department said on Tuesday at about 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Dexter Street due to hearing of shots fired. Once there, they found spent shell casings in the roadway, and were told by emergency workers that a worker called saying their car was damaged by projectiles during the shooting.
Report: SUV had just left car wash before crashing into Hardee’s, killing 2 brothers
WILSON, N.C. (WRAL) - A crash report released Wednesday indicates the driver who crashed into a Hardee’s in Wilson on Sunday had just exited a car wash. The report shared more details about the crash that killed brothers Christopher Ruffin, 58, and Clay Ruffin, 62. Police said 78-year-old Jesse...
DOT employees honor worker killed in hit & run accident
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Department of Transportation employees in Wilson today honored one of their own who was killed last week in a hit & run accident. Anna Bradshaw died while she was warning drivers about a fallen tree on U.S. 264 Alternate Friday morning near Sims. Authorities...
State grants coming to Eastern Carolina counties to attract jobs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has announced 15 grants to rural communities in the state in order to attract 202 new jobs and more than $200 million in private investment. The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority approved the grants worth $4,278,230 to local governments to create a total...
Snow Hill American Legion still fighting for headquarters
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans with an American Legion in Snow Hill have been trying to get a headquarters for years. They feel it’s only fair they get help from Greene County, since they say the county helped another legion in town secure a building. However, as WITN...
NTSB: Co-pilot “visibly upset” before jumping from plane at RDU
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Federal investigators say a co-pilot who jumped from his plane before an emergency landing last month at RDU was “visibly upset” about an aborted landing at another airport some 20 minutes before. The National Transportation Safety Board today released its preliminary report on...
RDU reports record passenger traffic for 4th straight month
RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport continues to see record-breaking passenger travel numbers in the busy summer travel season. The RDU Airport Authority says the airport has hit a pandemic-era high for the fourth month in a row, with 1,106,030 passengers flying through the airport in July, up 3% from June and 14% from July 2021.
Expansion project to create 70 jobs in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An expansion project in Greene County is expected to bring 70 new jobs to the county. The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority has approved the county’s request for $175,000 in funds to support the building reuse of H&T Trucking Inc. WITN is told the...
Farmville museum to host third Music in the Park
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A museum in Farmville will host a free concert Thursday night. The third Music at the Park event will be at the May Museum from 5 to 9 p.m. The concert, which is hosted by the Friends of the May Museum, will feature live music from the band 28 West, food from Anita’s and The Rock food truck, East Carolina Italian Ice, as well as local vendors and businesses.
