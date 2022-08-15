ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police seek help in locating missing homeless man

POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing homeless man. Fifty-nine-year-old Louis “Pecan” Stratford was last seen in Poughkeepsie on June 29, 2022. Stratford was reported missing to police by his family after they spent days searching for him.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middletown, NY
Lifestyle
City
Middletown, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police find remains of missing woman in Wallkill

The human remains of a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing last month was discovered by authorities in Wallkill, the Port Jervis City Police Department said Thursday. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, and police initiated a missing person investigation which revealed she was last seen in Wallkill. Her body was located Monday in a wooded area in town following several hundred hours of investigative work, police said.
WALLKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Port Jervis Woman Found Dead, Police Say

A missing Hudson Valley woman who police have spent hundreds of hours searching for has been found dead in a wooded area. Orange County resident, Brittany Hendershot, age 19, of Port Jervis, has been missing since Thursday, June 23, but was officially reported missing to police on Tuesday, July 5 by her mother.
PORT JERVIS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spca#Dog#Feral Dogs#Rescue Team#Search And Seizure#Doberman#Greenville Turnpike
94.3 Lite FM

Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway

A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
KINGSTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility

They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Suspicious fire, arson investigation at Cornwall Pizza Hut restaurant

No one was harmed during the early morning hours on Monday when a fire broke out inside the Pizza Hut building in the area of Brookdale Avenue and Vincent Massey Drive. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. At approximately 2:30 a.m., the CPS...
CORNWALL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy