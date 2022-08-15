Read full article on original website
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
57 Dogs Rescued Donations Needed in Newburgh, New York
Earlier this week, social media in the Hudson Valley was full of stories about 54 Miniature Pinschers and 3 other breed dogs who were found living in what could only be described as beyond deplorable conditions. According to an article shared with me that was written by Mary Esparra for...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police seek help in locating missing homeless man
POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing homeless man. Fifty-nine-year-old Louis “Pecan” Stratford was last seen in Poughkeepsie on June 29, 2022. Stratford was reported missing to police by his family after they spent days searching for him.
Newly built Dutchess County animal shelter unable to open
A Dutchess County animal nonprofit is at risk of losing its new shelter because of upgrades the town is allegedly asking for - that they say they can’t afford.
Police locate body of missing Port Jervis woman
Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5. She was last seen in Wallkill.
4 injured, 2 cats die in fire at Yonkers apartment building
Fire officials say it started in a kitchen on the sixth floor at the Locust Hill Avenue building.
Troopers locate missing elderly woman in Delaware County
On August 12th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to Huckleberry Hill Road in the Town of Middletown for a report of a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Police find remains of missing woman in Wallkill
The human remains of a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing last month was discovered by authorities in Wallkill, the Port Jervis City Police Department said Thursday. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, and police initiated a missing person investigation which revealed she was last seen in Wallkill. Her body was located Monday in a wooded area in town following several hundred hours of investigative work, police said.
Missing Port Jervis Woman Found Dead, Police Say
A missing Hudson Valley woman who police have spent hundreds of hours searching for has been found dead in a wooded area. Orange County resident, Brittany Hendershot, age 19, of Port Jervis, has been missing since Thursday, June 23, but was officially reported missing to police on Tuesday, July 5 by her mother.
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
ALERT CENTER: Fire damages two homes in Woodbury
Fire officials say the flames broke out around 12:45 p.m. on Shuit Place and spread from one home to a neighboring one.
Police: New video surfaces of fatal attack on Bronx cab driver, 3 people in custody
Police have released new video of the attack that killed a cab driver from the Bronx allegedly by customers in Queens who didn’t want to pay the fare. Officers have also identified a suspect.
Dog breeder charged with 57 counts of animal neglect
Authorities say breeder Paul Poznerowiscz was found with two deceased miniature Doberman pinschers in the freezer of his Middletown home, where he had 57 dogs in deplorable conditions.
Fire heavily damages New Milford home
It happened at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Bostwick Place.
Police: 14-year-old Port Jervis girl goes missing
They say 14-year-old Alyse Eck is about 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Ulster man accused of pulling gun on family with child, Beacon police officer
An Ulster County man is accused of pulling a gun on a family with a small child and then a police officer inBeacon.
NYPD: 3 people in custody, 2 still wanted in death of Bronx taxi driver
Three young people are now behind bars in connection to the death of Bronx taxi driver Kutin Gyimah.
Deadly Disease: First 2022 Case Confirmed in Dutchess County Deer
It sounds like something out of a horror movie. "Symptoms include fever, hemorrhage in muscle or organs, and swelling of the head, neck, tongue, and lips", warns the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Unfortunately, the Hudson Valley just had its first confirmed case of 2022. Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in...
Police: 2 people in pool struck by falling tree, 1 killed
The NYPD says two people were struck by a falling tree while in a pool in the Bronx, killing one.
Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility
They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
kingstonthisweek.com
Suspicious fire, arson investigation at Cornwall Pizza Hut restaurant
No one was harmed during the early morning hours on Monday when a fire broke out inside the Pizza Hut building in the area of Brookdale Avenue and Vincent Massey Drive. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. At approximately 2:30 a.m., the CPS...
