NJ.com

N.J. food pantries see shortages hit pandemic peak. Here’s how to help.

Families in dire straits in line for social services they never thought they’d need. Food pantries supplies dwindling. Exhausted volunteers scrambling to meet the need. It sounds like it could be March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic first gripped the nation and caused a sudden spike in unemployment. But it’s happening right now.
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy, NJ CEO Council, Social Finance launch NJ Pay It Forward program to prepare students for good-paying jobs in health care, IT, clean energy

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy, the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance Wednesday announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program – a new and innovative workforce development program that furthers the Governor’s ongoing commitment to helping residents obtain quality postsecondary education and training to advance their careers, as outlined in the New Jersey Higher Education State Plan and Jobs NJ.
HEALTH
94.5 PST

New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?

When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
newjerseymonitor.com

New Jersey launches new student loan program

New Jersey students can now apply for a new program that provides loans for up to 300 college students training for careers in information technology, health care, and more. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the official launch of the New Jersey “pay it forward” program at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City on Wednesday. The $12.5 million program, paid for with public and private dollars, will provide zero-interest and zero-fee loans — plus living stipends and other free forms of support — so students can find jobs without the burden of college debt on their shoulders, Murphy said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s newest legal weed store could open Friday

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Montclair Township has given final approvals allowing Ascend Wellness to sell adult weed at its medical dispensary,...
ECONOMY
PIX11

NJ to offer zero-interest loans to help students pay for college

JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Gov. Phil Murphy was on the ground at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City Wednesday, giving details about New Jersey’s new Pay it Forward program.  The program, a first of its kind in the country, offers zero-interest, no fee loans with no upfront cost to students seeking careers in high […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
New Jersey 101.5

Hope for NJ healthcare workers fired for not getting vaxxed (Opinion)

Many of us sat and watched in horror as healthcare workers as well as public workers were forced to take a vaccine they didn't want to take. Many made the calculation that they were healthy enough and not at risk enough to take a vaccine that to many seemed rushed and/or experimental. Some of them tried to use religious exemptions and were denied. It was Unamerican and unprecedentedly frightening.
HEALTH
yieldpro.com

$31.5 million financing secured for New Jersey multihousing community

JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged $31.5 million in financing for the acquisition and renovation of Hackensack Gardens, a 198-unit, garden-style, multihousing community located in Hackensack, Bergen County, New Jersey. JLL represented the borrower, Tower Management Service, L.P., to secure a five-year, fixed-rate loan through ConnectOne Bank. Built...
REAL ESTATE

