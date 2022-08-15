Read full article on original website
It’s Official! Raising Cane’s Is Taking Over New Jersey – Here’s Where
This is the moment that fried chicken lovers in the area have been waiting for. Raising Cane’s just got approved to bring the business to New Jersey and residents can’t contain their excitement, like me. I always tell everyone that there are two fast food places that I’ve...
Newest Girl Scout Cookie Coming To New Jersey Is The Thin Mint’s Best Friend
One of my favorite seasons of all time is quickly approaching. It is not local Summer. (Even though I do LOVE local Summer) It is not even Christmas. Every year, I make sure to stock up so I have thin mints and trefoils hidden all over my apartment. You never know when you will need an emergency supply.
Learn Bouquet Building At One Of NJ's Most Instagrammable Black-Owned Cafes
Meet Maritza Wyche-Walton, the owner of Casa De Flora Bar, a luxury cafe located near Newark, in Bloomfield, NJ. She opened the cafe after a fire in 2019 that claimed her wedding showroom. “The community loved that space,” says Maritza. “They would tell me how much joy and life my...
N.J. food pantries see shortages hit pandemic peak. Here’s how to help.
Families in dire straits in line for social services they never thought they’d need. Food pantries supplies dwindling. Exhausted volunteers scrambling to meet the need. It sounds like it could be March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic first gripped the nation and caused a sudden spike in unemployment. But it’s happening right now.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy, NJ CEO Council, Social Finance launch NJ Pay It Forward program to prepare students for good-paying jobs in health care, IT, clean energy
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy, the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance Wednesday announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program – a new and innovative workforce development program that furthers the Governor’s ongoing commitment to helping residents obtain quality postsecondary education and training to advance their careers, as outlined in the New Jersey Higher Education State Plan and Jobs NJ.
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
newjerseymonitor.com
New Jersey launches new student loan program
New Jersey students can now apply for a new program that provides loans for up to 300 college students training for careers in information technology, health care, and more. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the official launch of the New Jersey “pay it forward” program at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City on Wednesday. The $12.5 million program, paid for with public and private dollars, will provide zero-interest and zero-fee loans — plus living stipends and other free forms of support — so students can find jobs without the burden of college debt on their shoulders, Murphy said.
Heads Up New Jersey: There’s A Huge Recall Over Capri Sun Pouches
This next recall has me sad yet nostalgic. If you haven't ever heard of Capri Sun, seriously don't talk to me. It is one of my favorite beverages ever! (Behind wine, of course) It is juice that comes in a playful pouch and fun fact, I've seen adult Capri Sun...
Check out the farmers markets in a NJ town near you
Some New Jersey towns have taken the time and effort to make room in their little hamlets to host farmers markets. Sure, there are plenty of roadside farm stands and some pretty amazing farm markets all over the state, but there's something special about hometown farmers markets. There are towns...
N.J.’s newest legal weed store could open Friday
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Montclair Township has given final approvals allowing Ascend Wellness to sell adult weed at its medical dispensary,...
Backyard pool tragedy in NJ: Toddler drowns, 4-year-old in hospital
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police responded to the home on Maulus Court after a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who are related but not siblings were found in the pool, according to Glocester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. The...
NJ to offer zero-interest loans to help students pay for college
JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Gov. Phil Murphy was on the ground at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City Wednesday, giving details about New Jersey’s new Pay it Forward program. The program, a first of its kind in the country, offers zero-interest, no fee loans with no upfront cost to students seeking careers in high […]
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
NJ nurses still leaving the profession: Fears about a crisis are growing
Even before the pandemic, New Jersey was facing a nursing shortage. But there are growing fears the Garden State could soon be facing a bonafide nursing crisis that could significantly impact patient care. A recent survey finds more than a third of nurses plan to leave their current role by...
Hope for NJ healthcare workers fired for not getting vaxxed (Opinion)
Many of us sat and watched in horror as healthcare workers as well as public workers were forced to take a vaccine they didn't want to take. Many made the calculation that they were healthy enough and not at risk enough to take a vaccine that to many seemed rushed and/or experimental. Some of them tried to use religious exemptions and were denied. It was Unamerican and unprecedentedly frightening.
yieldpro.com
$31.5 million financing secured for New Jersey multihousing community
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged $31.5 million in financing for the acquisition and renovation of Hackensack Gardens, a 198-unit, garden-style, multihousing community located in Hackensack, Bergen County, New Jersey. JLL represented the borrower, Tower Management Service, L.P., to secure a five-year, fixed-rate loan through ConnectOne Bank. Built...
N.J. nursing home workers getting new job protections under law Murphy just signed
Companies that acquire nursing homes and other health care facilities in New Jersey must preserve employee salaries and benefits for a minimum of four months under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Thursday. The pandemic has claimed the lives of at least 8,700 nursing home and assisted living...
Pine Bush Water District declares state of water emergency
In a Facebook post, Crawford Town Supervisor Charles E. Carnes says emergency measures are being put into effect immediately for the Pine Bush Water District.
