Shreveport, LA

brproud.com

Louisiana abortion clinics look to leave state

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All three of Louisiana’s abortion clinics, including Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, are looking to move out of state following a ruling last week that allowed the state’s near-total abortion ban to remain in effect. The Louisiana Supreme Court denied an...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Human umbilical cord found in baggage at Louisiana airport

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Airport officials in New Orleans found a Spirit Airlines passenger traveling with a human umbilical cord in their luggage. The incident happened on Aug. 2 at the Louis Armstrong International Airport. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a specialist located the umbilical cord after referring...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish mother claims school ‘lost’ child, transfers daughter to another school

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish mother transferred her daughter to another school after she says a school lost her child. Kristie Cook said that her daughter 5-year-old Lynleigh was so excited to attend her first day of kindergarten. However, after day one of school, now she wishes her daughter never attended Walker Elementary.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

EBR, Livingston officials propose plan to clean Comite River

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After almost six decades since the Comite River was last cleaned, local officials have now proposed projects to get it done. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced Thursday a proposal to clean the Amite River at the border of the two parishes. According to an official press release, an agreement was made to clean the Comite River from its mouth at the Amite River to the Comite River Diversion Canal in East Baton Rouge Parish.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish receiving $2M in Hurricane Ida disaster aid

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish will be receiving a portion of FEMA funds for Hurricane Ida recovery, according to a Thursday announcement from Senator John Kennedy. The parish will be receiving a total of $2,370,149 for debris removal. In total, FEMA granted $76,706,403 in disaster aid to parts of Louisiana affected by hurricanes Ida and Laura. Kennedy said the following will be receiving FEMA funds for disaster aid:
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
WESTWEGO, LA
#Susla
brproud.com

“Father figure” accused of raping 12-year-old in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Brandon Anthony Martinez, 36, of Houma, was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, and taken to the Terrebonne Parish Jail. Martinez was charged with First Degree Rape of a Minor. The arrest of the Louisiana man stems from an investigation that started five days prior to...
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Sheriff’s Office hosts Grandparents Raising Grandchildren event

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Program has returned to the Sheriff’s Wag Center in Donaldsonville as of August 17. APSO specifically mentioned the assistance of Raymond Manson, creator of Bamzy Baby, for helping area grandparents get...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Albany PD captures fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries

ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
ALBANY, LA
brproud.com

3 wanted by Livingston Parish authorities on burglary, theft charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects wanted on burglary charges, and several other charges, are sought by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the three suspects as 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self, Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller. Crouch is wanted on charges...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

NOLA filmmaker’s “Katrina Babies” coming to HBO Max August 24

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Seventeen years ago this month, Hurricane Katrina blasted through New Orleans, leaving virtually the entire city underwater after the city’s levee system failed. As we approach the anniversary of the horrific storm, one NOLA native is showcasing the stories of people who were children, some even babies when Katrina struck, changing their lives forever when they had only just begun.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Holiday Inn in Gonzales

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department is seeking two suspects wanted for an armed robbery at the Holiday Inn on Highway 30 in Gonzales on Sunday night. Officials say the pictured suspect fled the scene in black Mercedes with another unknown suspect. If anyone has any information...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish man killed in vehicle crash in St. Charles Parish

MONTZ, La (BRPROUD) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 61 on Wednesday afternoon in St. Charles Parish. According to officials, 52-year-old James Kennedy was driving north in a 2019 Hyundai Elantra on US 61 near Evangeline Road. Kennedy drove across the center of the highway, crossing the southbound lanes and hit a utility pole.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

LPSO: Four suspects accused of stealing items from a store

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying four suspects in a recent theft at a sporting goods store. According to LPSO, deputies were dispatched to a sporting goods store off of Juban Road. Four unknown suspects entered...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

