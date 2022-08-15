Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
brproud.com
Louisiana abortion clinics look to leave state
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All three of Louisiana’s abortion clinics, including Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, are looking to move out of state following a ruling last week that allowed the state’s near-total abortion ban to remain in effect. The Louisiana Supreme Court denied an...
brproud.com
Human umbilical cord found in baggage at Louisiana airport
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Airport officials in New Orleans found a Spirit Airlines passenger traveling with a human umbilical cord in their luggage. The incident happened on Aug. 2 at the Louis Armstrong International Airport. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a specialist located the umbilical cord after referring...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish mother claims school ‘lost’ child, transfers daughter to another school
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish mother transferred her daughter to another school after she says a school lost her child. Kristie Cook said that her daughter 5-year-old Lynleigh was so excited to attend her first day of kindergarten. However, after day one of school, now she wishes her daughter never attended Walker Elementary.
brproud.com
EBR, Livingston officials propose plan to clean Comite River
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After almost six decades since the Comite River was last cleaned, local officials have now proposed projects to get it done. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced Thursday a proposal to clean the Amite River at the border of the two parishes. According to an official press release, an agreement was made to clean the Comite River from its mouth at the Amite River to the Comite River Diversion Canal in East Baton Rouge Parish.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Ascension Parish receiving $2M in Hurricane Ida disaster aid
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish will be receiving a portion of FEMA funds for Hurricane Ida recovery, according to a Thursday announcement from Senator John Kennedy. The parish will be receiving a total of $2,370,149 for debris removal. In total, FEMA granted $76,706,403 in disaster aid to parts of Louisiana affected by hurricanes Ida and Laura. Kennedy said the following will be receiving FEMA funds for disaster aid:
brproud.com
Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
brproud.com
New ‘I Voted’ sticker to hopefully get Louisianans to vote, election officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After popular demand, the ‘I Voted’ stickers are back. The Louisiana Secretary of State and a New Orleans artist unveiled the new design for the upcoming elections Tuesday morning. “Louisiana, go vote,” said Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. We are...
brproud.com
LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
No Mardi Gras 2023? Mayor Cantrell says dwindling police force could call off Carnival Season
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell wrapped up her final District A budget town hall on Thursday night, this time in Lakeview. With the meeting came homeowners with plenty of questions, but perhaps the biggest question that lingered surrounded staffing issues within the city. “We are currently...
brproud.com
“Father figure” accused of raping 12-year-old in Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Brandon Anthony Martinez, 36, of Houma, was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, and taken to the Terrebonne Parish Jail. Martinez was charged with First Degree Rape of a Minor. The arrest of the Louisiana man stems from an investigation that started five days prior to...
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana warning about home warranty letter scam
FRANKLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be vigilant about a scam that is making the rounds. The scam is centered around a home warranty letter that you may receive in the mail. “These letters are not only deceptive, they could...
brproud.com
Ascension Sheriff’s Office hosts Grandparents Raising Grandchildren event
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Program has returned to the Sheriff’s Wag Center in Donaldsonville as of August 17. APSO specifically mentioned the assistance of Raymond Manson, creator of Bamzy Baby, for helping area grandparents get...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Albany PD captures fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Reserve deputy accused of ignoring French Quarter rape resigns, reportedly seen on camera walking in opposite direction
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The officer who reportedly ignored a woman’s call for help after she witnessed an unconscious woman being raped in New Orleans’ French Quarter has resigned, Constable Edwin M. Shorty, Jr. announced on Thursday. According to the Constable, the officer, who was a Reserve Deputy...
brproud.com
9th Ward homeowners win settlement against Brad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A settlement of $20.5 million was reached in the Civil District Court for Orleans Parish Wednesday, on behalf of the Lower Ninth Ward residents living in homes built by actor Brad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation. Homeowners calling this a win just before the 17-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
brproud.com
3 wanted by Livingston Parish authorities on burglary, theft charges
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects wanted on burglary charges, and several other charges, are sought by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the three suspects as 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self, Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller. Crouch is wanted on charges...
brproud.com
NOLA filmmaker’s “Katrina Babies” coming to HBO Max August 24
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Seventeen years ago this month, Hurricane Katrina blasted through New Orleans, leaving virtually the entire city underwater after the city’s levee system failed. As we approach the anniversary of the horrific storm, one NOLA native is showcasing the stories of people who were children, some even babies when Katrina struck, changing their lives forever when they had only just begun.
brproud.com
Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Holiday Inn in Gonzales
GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department is seeking two suspects wanted for an armed robbery at the Holiday Inn on Highway 30 in Gonzales on Sunday night. Officials say the pictured suspect fled the scene in black Mercedes with another unknown suspect. If anyone has any information...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish man killed in vehicle crash in St. Charles Parish
MONTZ, La (BRPROUD) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 61 on Wednesday afternoon in St. Charles Parish. According to officials, 52-year-old James Kennedy was driving north in a 2019 Hyundai Elantra on US 61 near Evangeline Road. Kennedy drove across the center of the highway, crossing the southbound lanes and hit a utility pole.
brproud.com
LPSO: Four suspects accused of stealing items from a store
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying four suspects in a recent theft at a sporting goods store. According to LPSO, deputies were dispatched to a sporting goods store off of Juban Road. Four unknown suspects entered...
Comments / 0