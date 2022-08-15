Read full article on original website
Georgia DOT Wins Prestigious Procurement Award for Third Consecutive Year
The Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT) Office of Procurement, Operational Procurement Section has been awarded the prestigious 27th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® (AEP) for the third consecutive year from the National Procurement Institute (NPI). The AEP award is earned by public and non-profit agencies that demonstrate a commitment to procurement excellence. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace innovation, professionalism, productivity, leadership and e-Procurement.
