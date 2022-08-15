The Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT) Office of Procurement, Operational Procurement Section has been awarded the prestigious 27th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® (AEP) for the third consecutive year from the National Procurement Institute (NPI). The AEP award is earned by public and non-profit agencies that demonstrate a commitment to procurement excellence. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace innovation, professionalism, productivity, leadership and e-Procurement.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO