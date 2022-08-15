that's one of them deals where you can't have it both ways. I wouldn't search an empty house either unless I had a search warrant or something was changed
It seems politicians and know police want to be above the law they happily take tax payers money, there job is to enforce the law if they don't want to do there job Target is hiring.
People are eating away protection on their own. You can't complain about officers doing their job one way and expect them to protect you. As far as putting officers outside the home, budgets have been decimated since 2020. Defending the police and Mayor Q has made it impossible to do anything. You all get what you asked for. Now deal with it. Man up, relearn some toxic masculinity and protect your family. Maybe next time don't be so quick to judge the police.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Skyy is the Limit!!Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Comments / 27