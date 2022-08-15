Thousands Of Capri Suns Recalled For Reportedly Containing Cleaning Solution

As we’re gearing up for back to school one item should be removed from the back to school list and that’s Capri Suns! Kraft Heinz which manufactures the popular juice pouches issued a recall of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun that may be contaminated with a cleaning solution used at one of their warehouses.

TMZ reports,

Reports of consumers complaining about the taste supposedly prompted an investigation, so Kraft is pumping the brakes, and telling their customers to refrain from poking into any of the cherry Capri Suns for a bit, while they try to wrangle ’em in.

Kraft says *if* cleaning solution did make it in, it was totally inadvertent. Customers can return any problematic cases to point of purchase for refunds.

