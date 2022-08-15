ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Eyewitness News

Students get ready at back-to-school rally in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The school year is just around the corner. Students in New Haven are getting ready to head back to school at Thursday’s rally. The rally was organized by community partners and was held at Bowen Field. Organizers say the event is to get kids...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Sending $257 Per Child to Thousands of Low-Income Families

More than 15,000 low-income Connecticut families and households will be receiving a special benefit of a little over $257 per child over the weekend, according to the governor’s office. Gov. Ned Lamont said the Connecticut Department of Social Services will deliver a one-time, back-to-school, COVID-19 relief special benefit of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut State
WTNH

More than 15K low-income families in Connecticut will get special back-to-school benefit

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 15,000 low-income families in Connecticut will receive a one-time, back-to-school benefit from the Connecticut Department of Social Services on Sunday, Aug. 21, the governor announced Friday. The state Department of Social Services will deliver $257.87 per child — on behalf of 27,000 children. Eligible families received letters in the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway is back

NEW BRITAIN - The Training and Motivation Center, a nonprofit organization, is hosting its 9th Annual Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway in partnership with Johnny “Blaze” Turner at Blaze Barbershop this Saturday. “This is probably the largest community event and when I say that I say it...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
i95 ROCK

4 Important Questions for Potential Dog Owners in Connecticut

We’ve all seen the heartbreaking news stories where a home is investigated for having an obscene number of pets kept in squalid conditions where a bevy of pets are rescued and sometimes sadly we hear differently. We all know that one neighbor who has a dog that barks incessantly and we aren’t quite sure whether the pup is generally just yippy or if the dog is really unhappy about something.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More

Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

CT's best used bookstores of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in used bookstores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pourings & Passages.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onlyinbridgeport.com

Caribbean Jerk Fest Returns To McLevy Green On Saturday

The 14th Annual Caribbean Jerk Fest will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at McLevy Green Park from 12 noon to 8 p.m. The day will consist of reggae and steel drum bands performing live. The Klein Dancers and District 4 Dancers will perform also. Music will be provided by DJ King Ruler Tone.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
justia.com

Q: Child in CT and father NJ. NJ established, enforcing support and exclusive jurisdiction. Can CT ask for educ support?

A: If New Jersey has established jurisdiction under the uniform child custody jurisdiction and enforcement Act (UCCJEA), then another states court system cannot enter an order unless New Jersey surrenders jurisdiction to Conn (if an application is filed in Conn, you would then have the right to oppose same on jurisdiction grounds).
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

