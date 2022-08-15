ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Man shot, killed in Hillsborough: deputies

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hillsborough, Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the Heritage Apartments on Thomas Burke Drive around 6:40 a.m. Officials said when deputies arrived, they found the 26-year-old victim who had been...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
cbs17

Community pays respects to slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The community gathered to pay their respects to Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd who was killed in the line of duty a week ago. A visitation for Byrd was held at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh Thursday evening. Several law enforcement colleagues were there. Ryan...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County deputy murder investigation enters sixth day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s day six into the investigation of who shot Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd continues, and plenty of questions remain including who’s responsible for this crime. On Wednesday, the area of Battle Bridge road and Auburn Knightdale was blocked off as investigators searched...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Goldsboro child missing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

LIVE: Wake Co. deputy Ned Byrd funeral service

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The funeral service for slain Wake County K9 deputy Ned Byrd began at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh. Close to noon, Governor Cooper came forward to address the crowd of Byrd’s family, friends and law enforcement community. “We are in the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting took place in Durham Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to a shooting at 1:59 p.m. at Cornwallis Road Apartments in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult male...
DURHAM, NC
K97.5

Former Raleigh Police Officer Arrested For Wrongful Drug Arrests

A former Raleigh P.D. officer is now in trouble himself, due to his connection to a string of wrongful arrests in 2019 and 2020. https://twitter.com/WRAL/status/1559923272283717633?s=20&t=Zy2AxtMlTve15oBJFaj5fg WRAL-TV reports that former detective Omar Abdullah, 46, was arrested on July 29. He is charged with felony obstruction of justice. Authorities say that between December 2019 and May 2020, […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death

Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

New questions emerge on day 5 of Wake deputy murder investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Wake County continues to investigate the murder of a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty five days ago, a river search, a property dispute, and a traffic stop all drew attention Tuesday. Meanwhile the Wake County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

