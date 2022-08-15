Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
HBCU volleyball gets the fall season startedThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Ned Byrd murder arrest: One of the men arrested in western NC now charged in killing of Wake deputy
Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, is charged with the murder of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd. Authorities say more arrests are expected.
cbs17
Man shot, killed in Hillsborough: deputies
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hillsborough, Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the Heritage Apartments on Thomas Burke Drive around 6:40 a.m. Officials said when deputies arrived, they found the 26-year-old victim who had been...
cbs17
2nd man charged in Wake County deputy’s murder; 1 suspect appears in court, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man who is one of two men charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd made his first appearance in a courtroom at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex was arrested and charged with felony...
Escaped Wayne County inmate arrested in Wake County
Officers in Wayne and Johnston counties have arrested a man who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
‘Video says it all’: NC trooper won’t face charges in deadly Siler City shooting, DA says
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — No charges will be filed against a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper in a deadly shooting in Siler City from late May, officials said Thursday. The May 30 shooting left 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz dead, troopers said. Around 4:30 p.m. that day, Trooper...
cbs17
Community pays respects to slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The community gathered to pay their respects to Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd who was killed in the line of duty a week ago. A visitation for Byrd was held at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh Thursday evening. Several law enforcement colleagues were there. Ryan...
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
cbs17
Wake County deputy murder investigation enters sixth day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s day six into the investigation of who shot Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd continues, and plenty of questions remain including who’s responsible for this crime. On Wednesday, the area of Battle Bridge road and Auburn Knightdale was blocked off as investigators searched...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 killed, 1 injured in reported shooting in Durham
A man was killed and a woman was injured in a reported shooting in Durham on Wednesday afternoon.
cbs17
‘Future arrests expected’, suspect truck found in deputy Ned Byrd murder case, sheriff’s office says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office held a news briefing to update the public on the case involving the murder of K9 deputy Ned Byrd. The 12 p.m. briefing came hours after the arrest of a 29-year old Apex man, Arturo Marin-Sotelo who has been charged with the deputy’s murder.
WITN
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
cbs17
Wake Forest police seek 3 suspects after $2,000 in shoes stolen from Rack Room
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in identifying and finding three people they want to question after $2,000 worth of shoes were stolen from a Rack Room Shoes store. Police say the shoes were stolen at about 7 p.m. July 29, and the suspects left the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Charges for Rocky Mount man busted with heroin, stolen gun, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man is in police custody after a search of his home turned up heroin, drug paraphernalia and a handgun reported stolen from a car two years ago, authorities say. Rocky Mount Police Department officials said Thursday that Kenneth Earl Stancil, 42,...
WITN
POLICE: Goldsboro child missing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
Tense scene in Durham, where dozens of police are gathered after a fatal shooting
Durham, N.C. — A heavy police presence could be seen in Durham in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street after a flurry of bullets flew on Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. A long line of more than 20 police vehicles were parked single-file down the road and at least three ambulances were on the scene.
cbs17
LIVE: Wake Co. deputy Ned Byrd funeral service
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The funeral service for slain Wake County K9 deputy Ned Byrd began at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh. Close to noon, Governor Cooper came forward to address the crowd of Byrd’s family, friends and law enforcement community. “We are in the...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting took place in Durham Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to a shooting at 1:59 p.m. at Cornwallis Road Apartments in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult male...
Former Raleigh Police Officer Arrested For Wrongful Drug Arrests
A former Raleigh P.D. officer is now in trouble himself, due to his connection to a string of wrongful arrests in 2019 and 2020. https://twitter.com/WRAL/status/1559923272283717633?s=20&t=Zy2AxtMlTve15oBJFaj5fg WRAL-TV reports that former detective Omar Abdullah, 46, was arrested on July 29. He is charged with felony obstruction of justice. Authorities say that between December 2019 and May 2020, […]
WRAL
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death
Investigation continues into Wake County deputy's death. A man taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in the killing of a Wake County deputy was booked less than 24 hours later on a federal detainer at Durham County Jail. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
cbs17
New questions emerge on day 5 of Wake deputy murder investigation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Wake County continues to investigate the murder of a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty five days ago, a river search, a property dispute, and a traffic stop all drew attention Tuesday. Meanwhile the Wake County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working...
Comments / 1