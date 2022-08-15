Read full article on original website
Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband’s Late Parents
This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ’s late parents, James and Allison Burns. “I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro’s most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
