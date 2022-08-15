ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband’s Late Parents

This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ’s late parents, James and Allison Burns. “I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro’s most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
MURFREESBORO, TN
cannoncourier.com

4th Annual Hemp Fest In Smithville This Weekend

The Fourth Annual Middle of Somewhere Hemp Fest, a celebration of Tennessee cannabis industries, sets up in Smithville this Saturday, August 20, on the grounds of Bert Driver Nursery. Anyone interested in hemp, a variety of the cannabis plant, and its many uses will have an opportunity to meet Tennessee...
SMITHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithville, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Ministry#Dekalb Community Complex#Mt Pisgah Fwb Church
WSMV

Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in the state of Tennessee went into effect at the beginning of the school year that will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade or need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade, or must repeat third grade.
FRANKLIN, TN
wpln.org

How a Tennessee law could limit students from classroom books as teachers scramble to catalog each one

A new state law means that some schoolchildren in Tennessee may start the year unable to read many of the books available in their own classrooms. The law requires all public schools in Tennessee to post a list of materials available in their libraries. But the rule also applies to classroom libraries, which not all districts initially realized, and many teachers have not yet taken inventory.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WSMV

Community calls for change after 2 students injured, 1 killed in first week of school

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A community came together Saturday to mourn the loss of a student killed on the first day of school. On Saturday, community activists and families came together for a vigil to honor those who were injured and killed. Families told us they were heartbroken, devastated, and ready for change.
smithcountyinsider.com

Ribbon Cutting Celebrations for Carthage Medical Practices

Riverview Regional Medical Center and the Smith County Chamber of Commerce hosted Ribbon Cutting Celebrations for two Carthage Medical Practices on Thursday, August 12, 2022. Highpoint Orthopedics welcomed Blake Luna, PA to their practice. Pictured above HighPoint Orthopedics Blake Luna, P.A., Dr. Roy Terry, Sarah Marie Smith, Carthage City Mayor, Sarah Marie Smith, Smith County Chamber President Judy Mofield and Smith County Chamber Executive Director Bill Woodard, Physician Services, Hospital Administration and Leadership teams and HighPoint Orthopedics staff participated in the celebration.
CARTHAGE, TN
newstalk941.com

Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents

Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
COOKEVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy