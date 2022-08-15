ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Governor Hogan Announces Mortgage Help and Throws in College Debt Relief

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) had expanded the state’s landmark SmartBuy initiative to address rising housing market prices. To help manage purchase costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt—up from $30,000. The program has also added an additional down payment and closing cost loan option for lower-income borrowers.
MARYLAND STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Bonus August Stimulus Check

News were just released that a bonus August direct payment of up to $300 is going out to thousands of Americans within a few days. There are thousands of residents in Hawaii that will be receiving a one-time tax refund by the end of August if they are making under $100,000 annually. However, if it's over $100,000 but under $200,000 residents will get $100.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com

DC issuing $1000 one-time, back-to-school payments to thousands of District families

WASHINGTON - Thousands of D.C. families will get one-time payments of around $1,000 from the city to help with back-to-school expenses. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made the announcement Thursday. She said District families who are enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program will receive the funds. Her office says about 15,000 D.C. families are enrolled in the program.
EDUCATION
mocoshow.com

Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
HARWOOD, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland’s Housing Market Slows Down As Prices Continue To Rise

HUGHESVILLE, Md. –– As the end of summer approaches, the Southern Maryland housing market has shown subtle signs of slowing activity, though prices have continued to increase. Through the most recently collected data from the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors®, it can be observed that the inventory of...
REAL ESTATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Ready Initiative retrains workers for in-demand jobs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many Virginians, the difference between low pay and a living wage could be a six- to twelve-week training program. The Virginia Ready Initiative has helped more than 2,000 people make that transition, retraining workers for in-demand jobs that don’t require a four-year degree. “You...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBAL Radio

Demand for housing assistance increases as evictions resume

Officials of the United Way of Central Maryland said there is increasing demand for housing assistance, as evictions resume after state and federal eviction moratoriums imposed curing the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted last year. Scott Gottbreht, Vice President Housing and Sr. Program Officer United Way of Central Maryland said people...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

School Masking Policies in DC, Maryland and Virginia: What you need to know

School districts across the DMV are announcing their masking policies for the upcoming year. In D.C. Public Schools, masks are optional, but vaccinations are required for students over 12. Stafford County Public Schools has adopted a mask optional policy. In Prince William County, masks are optional for students and staff,...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMd Food Bank receives $25K from UM medical System

BALTIMORE (August 15, 2022) – The University of Maryland Medical System today announced it is providing more than $2.3 million in grants across the state with a strategic focus on addressing issues of food insecurity and employment. The UMMS Community Impact Grant Program is awarding funding to nine individual organizations and one collaborative serving individuals across […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Maryland COVID-19 restrictions ease in some schools

Students and staff returning to the classroom across Baltimore County Public Schools should expect a more typical year when classes resume Aug. 29, according to the head nurse for the school system. Gone will be many of the COVID-19 protocols. A big change this year is there will be no more quarantining of people who have been exposed to someone infected with COVID. Don’t expect to see masks for the most part either.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

