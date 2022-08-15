Read full article on original website
WUSA
A graphic promising a 4th stimulus check for Marylanders is based on old news
MARYLAND, USA — After an expensive summer and a lengthy back-to-school shopping list, another stimulus check probably sounds pretty nice right now! That’s what one graphic a VERIFY viewer sent in promises, but it’s based on old news. THE QUESTION. Is there another stimulus check on the...
wnav.com
Governor Hogan Announces Mortgage Help and Throws in College Debt Relief
Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) had expanded the state’s landmark SmartBuy initiative to address rising housing market prices. To help manage purchase costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt—up from $30,000. The program has also added an additional down payment and closing cost loan option for lower-income borrowers.
Bonus August Stimulus Check
News were just released that a bonus August direct payment of up to $300 is going out to thousands of Americans within a few days. There are thousands of residents in Hawaii that will be receiving a one-time tax refund by the end of August if they are making under $100,000 annually. However, if it's over $100,000 but under $200,000 residents will get $100.
$3.9 billion in student loan debt forgiven for former ITT Tech students
208,000 former ITT Tech students will have their student loans forgiven. The Attorney General's office says the for-profit school defrauded thousands of individuals.
fox5dc.com
DC issuing $1000 one-time, back-to-school payments to thousands of District families
WASHINGTON - Thousands of D.C. families will get one-time payments of around $1,000 from the city to help with back-to-school expenses. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made the announcement Thursday. She said District families who are enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program will receive the funds. Her office says about 15,000 D.C. families are enrolled in the program.
fox5dc.com
DC homeowner sent tax bill nearly $24K over normal amount after property declared vacant
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - When Steven Glazerman received mail from the District of Columbia's Office of Tax and Revenue, he says his wife almost fell out of her chair. That's because the bill they were sent was nearly $24,000 more expensive than they expected. "It's like a nasty surprise,"...
'At the mercy of landlords' | What to know before signing a new apartment lease or renewal in the DMV
WASHINGTON — August is here, and peak rental season has rolled in right along with it. As many move to the city, change apartments in D.C. or face lease renewal surprises, now's the time to be talking negotiations, how to find a new place to stay if needed and generally keep a measure on the market.
mocoshow.com
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland ranks second in states with the best community college systems
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One year of community college is nearly three times less expensive than a year at a public four-year college, and with rising inflation, some may be wondering how to decide where to go. WalletHub released a full report on 2022's best and worst community colleges, Tuesday....
Bay Net
Southern Maryland’s Housing Market Slows Down As Prices Continue To Rise
HUGHESVILLE, Md. –– As the end of summer approaches, the Southern Maryland housing market has shown subtle signs of slowing activity, though prices have continued to increase. Through the most recently collected data from the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors®, it can be observed that the inventory of...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Ready Initiative retrains workers for in-demand jobs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many Virginians, the difference between low pay and a living wage could be a six- to twelve-week training program. The Virginia Ready Initiative has helped more than 2,000 people make that transition, retraining workers for in-demand jobs that don’t require a four-year degree. “You...
WBAL Radio
Demand for housing assistance increases as evictions resume
Officials of the United Way of Central Maryland said there is increasing demand for housing assistance, as evictions resume after state and federal eviction moratoriums imposed curing the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted last year. Scott Gottbreht, Vice President Housing and Sr. Program Officer United Way of Central Maryland said people...
fox5dc.com
School Masking Policies in DC, Maryland and Virginia: What you need to know
School districts across the DMV are announcing their masking policies for the upcoming year. In D.C. Public Schools, masks are optional, but vaccinations are required for students over 12. Stafford County Public Schools has adopted a mask optional policy. In Prince William County, masks are optional for students and staff,...
Bay Net
What 5 Referendums Will Be On The Ballot In The 2022 Maryland General Election?
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Through petitions from the general public or Legislators in the Maryland General Assembly, the Maryland Constitution affords the people the right to directly influence policy in the state through ballot referendums. This year, there will be five questions asked to voters at the polls in November.
5 sentenced for running unlicensed assisted living facilities in Baltimore area
Five people who ran unlicensed assisted living facilities around the Baltimore area have been sentenced by the Maryland Attorney General, with the latest operator being sentenced today.
WBOC
'Destroy Them Wherever You Find Them': Spotted Lanternfly Population Spreading Across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (CBS) - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...
SoMd Food Bank receives $25K from UM medical System
BALTIMORE (August 15, 2022) – The University of Maryland Medical System today announced it is providing more than $2.3 million in grants across the state with a strategic focus on addressing issues of food insecurity and employment. The UMMS Community Impact Grant Program is awarding funding to nine individual organizations and one collaborative serving individuals across […]
wypr.org
Maryland COVID-19 restrictions ease in some schools
Students and staff returning to the classroom across Baltimore County Public Schools should expect a more typical year when classes resume Aug. 29, according to the head nurse for the school system. Gone will be many of the COVID-19 protocols. A big change this year is there will be no more quarantining of people who have been exposed to someone infected with COVID. Don’t expect to see masks for the most part either.
Officials urge Marylanders: "Destroy all lanternfly"
First there were the cicadas, and now the state of Maryland is warning of a new pest that's taking over the region. It's the spotted lanternfly
WMDT.com
Democratic Nominee for Maryland Gov. Wes Moore tours Ocean City, talks policy proposals for Eastern Shore
OCEAN CITY, Md- With the Maryland Association of Counties convention underway in Ocean City politicians from across the state flock to the eastern shore to meet, discuss and highlight their platforms. Democratic Nominee for Governor Wes Moore joined Ocean City Rick Meehan for a tour of the boardwalk, discussing the...
