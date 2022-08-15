Read full article on original website
Bond denied for murder suspect in Lewis County, West Virginia, Circuit Court
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Weston man remains jailed on a Lewis County Circuit Court indictment accusing him of murdering his ex-wife. Grand jurors returned a sealed indictment in July against Benjamin Pete Blake, who has been jailed since July 15.
Update: No survivors in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash that killed three
METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has released more details on Thursday evening’s plane crash in Marion County that left three people dead. The release states that at around 7 p.m. Thursday, the department was first notified that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County. First responders from the Mannington area and “several” Monongalia County volunteer fire departments arrived to search the scene for the wreckage.
Students honor teachers for excellence
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Teachers can have a profound impact on a student’s life. Many times, a teacher never hears those coveted words, ‘thank you’ or ‘you made a difference in my life’. In the case of three Jackson County teachers, those words...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Casey Legg 9/18/22
West Virginia kicker Casey Legg recaps his start as a kicker of a football after a lifetime of booting the soccer ball, and his simple approach to keeping focus on each attempt. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
A worthy pathway
We applaud the efforts of Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community & Technical College, which are nearing an agreement on allowing Pierpont to continue using the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center at North Central West Virginia Airport for its aerospace maintenance program. Fairmont State University Interim President Dr....
Calendar of events for Friday
Music in the Parks: Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers, 7 p.m., Clarksburg Amphitheater. Free to attend, concessions are available.
Jasir Cox brings winning mentality to Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A couple of weeks ago we lost the great Bill Russell at age 88, a man who merged social consciousness with basketball ability to produce a player and person unlike any before him or since. But the obituaries also paid homage to the characteristic...
