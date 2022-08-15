Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Walked Into a Fort Smith Restaurant And Found ThisCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
This Fort Smith Gas Station Has the 411 on Biscuits and GravyCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Tastiest Wings In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
It's The End of An Era As This Fort Smith Business ClosesCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
12-year-old from Arkansas continues pursuit of USA Mullet Championship title
After advancing to the Top 25 in his age group of the USA Mullet Championships, a 12-year-old boy from Wesley has his eyes on taking home the title.
Arkansas breaks out the boxing gloves
BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON One year after putting on blinders, Arkansas defensive backs sported boxing gloves during Thursday’s 12th of 25 scheduled preseason practices. It’s all about becoming a better overall defender according to Razorback defensive coordinator Barry Odom, now in his third season in Fayetteville. “It’s just an emphasis that we feel like we […]
KHBS
University of Arkansas expects up to 30,000 students for the 2022-23 school year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — College students will head back to Fayetteville for classes Monday, Aug. 22. John Thomas, director of media relations for the University of Arkansas, said about 30,000 students are expected for the fall semester this year. Most freshmen moved in last weekend so they could spend the...
KHBS
Back to School Prep with Local Counselor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Follow these tips to help ensure your kids have a safe, happy, and productive year. Many children get nervous about new situations, including changing to a new school, classroom, or teacher. If your child seems nervous, it can be helpful to rehearse heading into the new situation.
Last Northwest Arkansas drive-in movie theater closing after 42 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville's 112 Drive-In is one of three Arkansas drive-in theaters remaining in 2022. Soon, there will only be two left in the state once the drive-in closes after 42 years in Northwest Arkansas. The 112 Drive-in opened in 1980 off of Highway 112 in Fayetteville after...
AdWeek
Phil Reed to Join KHBS-KHOG as Anchor and Reporter
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Phil Reed has been named weekday 5 p.m. anchor and reporter for KHBS-KHOG in Fort Smith, Ark. Reed comes to the ABC...
KHBS
Strong storms, flash flooding both possible tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee warns strong to severe storms are possible tonight.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KHBS
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe, Fort Smith police say
FORT SMITH, Ark. — **UPDATE: Police confirmed that the missing 12-year-old has been found safe.**. Police in Fort Smith are asking for help to find missing 12-year-old Isabella Sarkozy. They say she ran away from home and was last seen at 3:15 Friday morning on the 800 block of...
Dressing up Fayetteville's College Avenue
The city of Fayetteville is looking to upgrade part of College Avenue, giving it more curb and appeal. What's happening: Local officials showed the public plans for more trees and sidewalks — and maybe medians, too — for the roughly half-mile stretch between North and Sycamore streets, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. The city is taking comments from the public through Aug. 23.Why it matters: An average of 28,000 vehicles travel through the area every day, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. That's more than 28% of the city's population, so traffic flow and speed control are important...
Child left in car dies in Arkansas
Fort Smith’s utility assistance program now available
Fort Smith utility customers will receive a double-sided insert with their July billing statements containing information about low-income assistance programs.
KHBS
Fayetteville to buy and demolish West End Apartments to help flooding
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council approved a resolution to authorize the purchase of West End Apartments on Tuesday, with the intent to demolish them. This comes after the four units of West End Apartments have flooded three times in the last ten years. Most recently, residents had to move out in May 2022 after significant flooding damaged the property.
Alma schools have new developments in the works as class begins
ALMA, Arkansas — The Alma School District started school today as over 3,000 students returned to the classroom. The school district has had a busy summer— from donations to construction plans, and talk of the future. Alma alum Shannon Skokos and her husband recently donated $1 million dollars...
Arkansas boy, 3, dies after being left in hot car, police say
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 3-year-old boy from Arkansas died after being left in a hot car on Tuesday, authorities said. The temperature at 2 p.m. CDT in Fort Smith had topped 100 degrees when the boy was found in a car parked in the driveway of a home, the Southwest Times Record of Fort Smith reported.
Businesses respond to College Avenue plans
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Part of Sallisaw’s ‘growing pains’
TLS Construction, working in conjunction with the City of Sallisaw, completed its directional drilling Tuesday after boring under Cherokee Avenue at the intersection of Oak Street in downtown Sallisaw. As part of the underground process, wires were pulled through conduit for the installation of pedestrian crossing signals at each of the four corners at the intersection. In addition, cameras for…
KHBS
Fayetteville City Council votes to add SRO this school year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council voted Tuesday night to add a school resource officer to the district for the 2022-23 school year. The council also committed to add two new SRO positions each year until all schools in the district have an SRO. The ordinance passed with...
Back-to-school bus issues lead to upset parents
Springdale parents and grandparents remain upset following the Springdale School District's decision to create new bus routes this school year.
