Fort Smith, AR

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas breaks out the boxing gloves

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON One year after putting on blinders, Arkansas defensive backs sported boxing gloves during Thursday’s 12th of 25 scheduled preseason practices. It’s all about becoming a better overall defender according to Razorback defensive coordinator Barry Odom, now in his third season in Fayetteville. “It’s just an emphasis that we feel like we […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Back to School Prep with Local Counselor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Follow these tips to help ensure your kids have a safe, happy, and productive year. Many children get nervous about new situations, including changing to a new school, classroom, or teacher. If your child seems nervous, it can be helpful to rehearse heading into the new situation.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith, AR
AdWeek

Phil Reed to Join KHBS-KHOG as Anchor and Reporter

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Phil Reed has been named weekday 5 p.m. anchor and reporter for KHBS-KHOG in Fort Smith, Ark. Reed comes to the ABC...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Strong storms, flash flooding both possible tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee warns strong to severe storms are possible tonight.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Missing 12-year-old girl found safe, Fort Smith police say

FORT SMITH, Ark. — **UPDATE: Police confirmed that the missing 12-year-old has been found safe.**. Police in Fort Smith are asking for help to find missing 12-year-old Isabella Sarkozy. They say she ran away from home and was last seen at 3:15 Friday morning on the 800 block of...
FORT SMITH, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Dressing up Fayetteville's College Avenue

The city of Fayetteville is looking to upgrade part of College Avenue, giving it more curb and appeal. What's happening: Local officials showed the public plans for more trees and sidewalks — and maybe medians, too — for the roughly half-mile stretch between North and Sycamore streets, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. The city is taking comments from the public through Aug. 23.Why it matters: An average of 28,000 vehicles travel through the area every day, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. That's more than 28% of the city's population, so traffic flow and speed control are important...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville to buy and demolish West End Apartments to help flooding

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council approved a resolution to authorize the purchase of West End Apartments on Tuesday, with the intent to demolish them. This comes after the four units of West End Apartments have flooded three times in the last ten years. Most recently, residents had to move out in May 2022 after significant flooding damaged the property.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Alma schools have new developments in the works as class begins

ALMA, Arkansas — The Alma School District started school today as over 3,000 students returned to the classroom. The school district has had a busy summer— from donations to construction plans, and talk of the future. Alma alum Shannon Skokos and her husband recently donated $1 million dollars...
ALMA, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Part of Sallisaw’s ‘growing pains’

TLS Construction, working in conjunction with the City of Sallisaw, completed its directional drilling Tuesday after boring under Cherokee Avenue at the intersection of Oak Street in downtown Sallisaw. As part of the underground process, wires were pulled through conduit for the installation of pedestrian crossing signals at each of the four corners at the intersection. In addition, cameras for…
SALLISAW, OK
KHBS

Fayetteville City Council votes to add SRO this school year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council voted Tuesday night to add a school resource officer to the district for the 2022-23 school year. The council also committed to add two new SRO positions each year until all schools in the district have an SRO. The ordinance passed with...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

