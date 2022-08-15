ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cantonment, FL

Pedestrian suffers 'serious injuries' after being struck by car in Cantonment

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

A man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Cantonment on Sunday morning, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

According to the release, the man was attempting to walk across U.S. 29 near Muscogee Road when a vehicle collided with him.

Hit and run: PPD searching for driver, vehicle in deadly Bayou Texar Bridge hit-and-run

FHP: Man dies after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-10 in Santa Rosa County

"It appears he had gotten into an argument with his wife and was walking back and forth from the car to the sidewalk/crosswalk," said Lt. Jason King, FHP public information officer. "Several witnesses advised it was not an intentional act, him being ran over."

King could not give any details pertaining to the man's injuries.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pedestrian suffers 'serious injuries' after being struck by car in Cantonment

